Kanpur Lamborghini Car Crash: Accused Shivam Mishra Granted Bail Hours After His Arrest

In a new twist in the Kanpur Lamborghini car crash case, the key accused, Shivam Mishra, son of Uttar Pradesh’s tobacco mogul KK Mishra, was granted bail by a local court in Kanpur on February 12, 2026. The accused was allegedly driving a Lamborghini Revuelto worth more than ₹8 crore when it crashed into pedestrians

One of the injured, Mohd Taufeed, a rickshaw driver, had filed an FIR.

A video from the crash site went viral 24 hours after the accident, in which several onlookers were heard asking others to record videos of the incident. The video showed a group of bouncers pulling the accused, Shivam Mishra, from the vehicle.

Contrary to the video, as well as the police version and the claims made by locals, Mishra’s lawyers have stated that he was not driving the vehicle at the time of the accident. KK Mishra, owner of Banshidhar Tobacco Company, claimed that the police were attempting to frame his son in the accident.

The accused was arrested on the morning of February 12, 2026, four days after the accident, and was presented before a court following a routine medical check-up. The 24-year-old accused was released on bail on a personal bond of ₹20,000. The court stated that “due legal process was not followed” by the police. The accused argued his own case before the court during the hearing, while the judge raised questions regarding the police investigation and the procedures followed by them.