Kanpur Lamborghini Car Crash: Accused Shivam Mishra Granted Bail Hours After His Arrest

Shivam Mishra, son of a prominent Uttar Pradesh tobacco businessman, was granted bail on a personal bond of ₹20,000 within hours of his arrest on February 12, 2026.
The police claim their investigation and video evidence establish that Mishra was driving the Lamborghini at the time of the crash.
The speeding Lamborghini rammed into pedestrians and vehicles, injuring six people on February 8, 2026.
In a new twist in the Kanpur Lamborghini car crash case, the key accused, Shivam Mishra, son of Uttar Pradesh’s tobacco mogul KK Mishra, was granted bail by a local court in Kanpur on February 12, 2026. The accused was allegedly driving a Lamborghini Revuelto worth more than ₹8 crore when it crashed into pedestrians
One of the injured, Mohd Taufeed, a rickshaw driver, had filed an FIR.
A video from the crash site went viral 24 hours after the accident, in which several onlookers were heard asking others to record videos of the incident. The video showed a group of bouncers pulling the accused, Shivam Mishra, from the vehicle.
Contrary to the video, as well as the police version and the claims made by locals, Mishra’s lawyers have stated that he was not driving the vehicle at the time of the accident. KK Mishra, owner of Banshidhar Tobacco Company, claimed that the police were attempting to frame his son in the accident.
The accused was arrested on the morning of February 12, 2026, four days after the accident, and was presented before a court following a routine medical check-up. The 24-year-old accused was released on bail on a personal bond of ₹20,000. The court stated that “due legal process was not followed” by the police. The accused argued his own case before the court during the hearing, while the judge raised questions regarding the police investigation and the procedures followed by them.
The court stated that the police failed to follow proper procedures before arresting Mishra in the Kanpur Lamborghini accident and noted that a notice was required to be served under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.
The court observed that the notice was not served in accordance with the prescribed legal procedures. Following his bail, Mishra has been directed to cooperate with the ongoing investigation and appear before the court as and when required.
On February 12, 2026, Kanpur Nagar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Atul Kumar Shrivastava told IANS about the arrest made on Thursday, February 12, 2026. He said, “Five teams were formed in this case, and with their joint effort, he was arrested.”
The DCP further added that the police investigation had established that Shivam Mishra was driving the Lamborghini before it rammed into vehicles and pedestrians.
According to initial details, six people were injured in the crash. The speeding vehicle first hit a rickshaw and then crashed into a parked Royal Enfield motorcycle. Reports claimed that the rider of the motorcycle was flung around 10 feet away from his vehicle.
Eyewitnesses stated that Mishra’s private security attempted to push the crowd away and take him from the spot before authorities arrived.
The Kanpur Lamborghini crash took a new turn when a man named Mohan appeared in a Kanpur court, taking responsibility for the accident. He told the court that he was driving the car instead of Mishra. Mohan claimed that he lost control of the vehicle after Mishra suffered a sudden seizure moments before the crash.
Mrityunjay Kumar, who is representing the Mishra family, argued, “Shivam was not driving; his driver, Mohan, was. This is an accident case. Since he was not driving, there can be no case against him.”
The police presented evidence, including video footage, that pointed to Mishra as the driver. With several narratives surrounding the crash case, the investigation will continue in accordance with the law.
