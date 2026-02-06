After Noida Tragedy, Another Life Lost in Delhi: A Young Motorcyclist Dies Falling Into An Uncovered Pit In Janakpuri

Key Points:
Weeks after Yuvraj Mehta drowned in a water pit in Noida, Kamal Dhyani died after falling into an uncovered pit in Janakpuri.
The construction work was being performed by the Delhi Jal Board, with the victim’s family alleging negligence by the Police and DJB.
Kamal went missing late at night, his family searched for him all night, visiting multiple Police stations, but no concrete step was taken.
Weeks after a young software engineer Yuvraj Mehta died by drowning in a water pit in Noida, Kamal Dhyani, a 25 year old man succumbed to his life after falling into an uncovered pit in Delhi’s Janakpuri. Delhi Police said on Friday, February 6, 2026, that Kamal died after his motorcycle fell into the uncovered pit dug for construction work.
The construction work is being performed by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). The victim’s family has alleged negligence on the part of the Police and DJB. Both the aforementioned incidents have drawn widespread criticism from the public, citing misadministration, and grave failure of authorities acting on time.
Kamal allegedly went missing late at night on Thursday, February 5, 2026. He was returning home from his office, and when he failed to return home and pick up calls, his family members started to look out for him. His family also claimed that they searched for him throughout the night and went to multiple Police stations nearby the area, but no concrete step by the Police was taken.
Kamal’s brother told mediapersons on February 6, 2026, that he had last talked to his brother at around 11:53 am last night, who informed that he would be home in around 15 minutes. He added that after Kamal didn’t arrive after half an hour and didn’t pick up his calls, he got worried and initially went to his office in Rohini, following which he went to the Janakpuri Police Station.
Kamal’s brother mentioned that the Police gave Kamal’s last location near the pit, but nobody could find him. He also said that the Police stopped looking afterwards, after which his family visited 7 Police stations, but no report was filed. Finally, the Police informed his death at 7:30 am this morning, he added.
Speaking to mediapersons, Kamal’s family have said that the negligence of Police has caused his death, and highlighted that action was not taken in time. Delhi PWD (Public Works Department) Minister Parvesh Verma told the media today that roadwork was underway and barricades were in place. He called the incident tragic, ordered a Delhi Jal Board inquiry, suspended three DJB officials (JE, Executive engineer, and AE) and promised strict action against the contractor that was working on the site.
Delhi Congress has criticised the ruling BJP in Delhi citing gross negligence by the system. In a post on X (February 6, 2026), Delhi Congress said about Kamal’s and Yuvraj’s death: “These are not accidents, but gross negligence by the system. Strict action should be taken against the guilty officials, and the entire matter should be impartially investigated. Amid claims of 'Smart City,' the BJP's incompetent system is taking the lives of ordinary people.”
The deaths of Yuvraj Mehta in Noida on January 16, 2026, and Kamal Dhyani in Delhi weeks later expose a disturbing pattern of official apathy and delayed response. Despite public outrage after the Noida incident, authorities failed to act decisively, allowing similar negligence to claim another life, raising serious questions about accountability, preparedness, and the cost of inaction.
