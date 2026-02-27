While the Supreme Court Paranoid Over an NCERT Chapter on Corruption in Judiciary, Slow Action on Complaints Against Judges Exposes Judicial Constipation

Key Points:
Following the debacle over a Social Science textbook containing a section titled “Corruption in Judiciary” published by NCERT, the country’s top court has directed the immediate withdrawal of the textbook. Amid the controversy, data presented in the Lok Sabha by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in February 2026 revealed that more than 8,600 complaints have been filed against members of the judiciary over the last decade.
While the Supreme Court came down hard on NCERT for writing a section on judicial corruption, the slow action on thousands of complaints against judges signals that corruption in the judiciary is not just present, but is rampant.
Regarding the section titled “Corruption in Judiciary” in the Class 8 textbook, the Supreme Court has imposed a complete ban on it with a bench stating that it reflects a “discernible underlying agenda to undermine institutional authority and demean the dignity of the judiciary.”
On 26 February 2026, a Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant was hearing the matter. The bench stated during the hearing that although the chapter claims to explain the role of the judiciary, it disregards the “substantive contributions made by these institutions towards the preservation of our democratic fabric.”
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal stated on 13 February 2026 that the office of the Chief Justice of India received more than 8,000 complaints against sitting judges between 2016 and 2025. The complaints were against judges from both institutions — the Supreme Court and the High Courts.
According to the report presented in the Lok Sabha, the number of complaints filed against sitting judges has risen significantly over the last decade. The figure was highest in 2024, with around 1,170 complaints, followed by nearly 1,102 complaints in 2025. In 2019, complaints against the judiciary reached 1,037, whereas the number saw a slight decline in 2022, with 1,012 complaints. The lowest number of complaints was recorded in 2020, at 518.
The top court has its own internal rules to deal with complaints against judges. These rules state that the Chief Justice of India can receive complaints against Supreme Court judges or the Chief Justices of High Courts. Similarly, the Chief Justices of High Courts can receive complaints against judges of their respective High Courts.
Meghwal said in a written statement that such complaints are handled through an in-house system, not by the government. He stated, “Independence of the judiciary is enshrined in the Constitution. The complaints received against judges and Chief Justices of the HCs are handled by the judiciary through an ‘in-house mechanism.’”
The most recent case is that of Justice Yashwant Varma, a former Delhi High Court judge.
On March 15, 2025, when a fire broke out at Justice Varma’s residence in central Delhi. Firefighters reportedly discovered large amounts of burnt cash at the scene. Justice Varma responded to the allegations and dismissed any links to the money found in his home, claiming that the case was a conspiracy against him.
The discovery of the burnt cash triggered massive outrage, raising concerns about “corruption in the judiciary,” particularly at higher levels of the system. The Supreme Court subsequently initiated an in-house inquiry panel that recommended impeachment proceedings against Justice Varma.
On 26 February, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla formed a three-member committee again to investigate whether there are appropriate and sufficient grounds for the removal of Justice Yashwant Varma. The committee was earlier formed in August 2025 after the Speaker accepted a request demanding Justice Varma’s removal from the Allahabad High Court, where he is currently serving. This marked the beginning of the impeachment process against him.
