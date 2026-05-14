30-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped in Delhi on a Moving Bus; Police Seize Vehicle and Arrest Two Accused

Key Points:
A 30-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped on a moving bus in West Delhi.
The police have seized the bus and arrested two people allegedly involved in the case.
As per reports, the woman was married and had three children. She was returning home from work on May 11, 2026, when the incident unfolded.
In a shocking case, a Delhi woman was allegedly raped on a private bus in the Nangloi area of West Delhi on the night of May 11, 2026. According to reports, the victim was returning home from work when she was forcibly taken inside the bus, where she was allegedly raped. The victim has filed a complaint, and two accused in the case have been arrested so far. Delhi Police have arrested the driver and conductor allegedly involved in the incident. The case is currently under investigation.
Following the case, social media users have called the horrific incident another Nirbhaya case. Over a decade ago, a 22-year-old woman was brutally beaten and raped by six men in a moving bus in Munirka, Delhi, on December 12, 2012. Following the victim’s death, all the accused were charged with sexual assault and murder. The recent alleged rape of a 30-year-old woman in Delhi bears striking similarities to the Nirbhaya rape and murder case.
See Also: Uttarakhand Congress Protests Gang Rape of Minor Involving Former BJP Leader—Police Allege Conspiracy
According to the police, the shocking incident took place on the night of May 11, 2026, when the woman was returning home from work. She reportedly worked at a factory in Mangolpuri. That night, a sleeper bus stopped near Saraswati Vihar and approached her. According to the IANS news agency, she was pulled inside the bus and taken to the Nangloi area, where she was assaulted.
The police have registered an FIR in connection with the case at the Rani Bagh police station, and further investigation is ongoing. As per reports, the victim is married and is the mother of three children. The bus involved in the case has been seized by the Delhi Police. The orange-coloured bus had “Royals Travels and Cargo” written on it, and its head office is located in Faridabad.
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj took to his official X account and wrote, “Big shame — Nirbhaya repeated.” He further added, “What else do you expect from @DelhiPolice, whose head @LtGovDelhi wants us to watch his reels eating chhole bhature and jalebi? He doesn’t have time to meet us over the rape of a 3-year-old schoolgirl.”
Earlier this month, a three-year-old child was allegedly raped by a 57-year-old school staff member in West Delhi’s Janakpuri area. The victim’s mother filed a complaint at the Janakpuri police station. The police registered a case under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused was granted bail on May 7, 2026, within days of the alleged assault.
In another case, a four-year-old child was raped and killed by a 65-year-old man, Bhimrao Khamble, in Pune, Maharashtra, causing widespread uproar on May 1, 2026. Roads were blocked as part of the protests, where protesters demanded capital punishment for the accused. The victim’s body was found in a tin shed where she was assaulted.
[VS]
Suggested Reading: