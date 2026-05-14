30-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped in Delhi on a Moving Bus; Police Seize Vehicle and Arrest Two Accused

According to the police, the shocking incident took place on the night of May 11, 2026, when the woman was returning home from work. She reportedly worked at a factory in Mangolpuri. That night, a sleeper bus stopped near Saraswati Vihar and approached her. According to the IANS news agency, she was pulled inside the bus and taken to the Nangloi area, where she was assaulted.

The police have registered an FIR in connection with the case at the Rani Bagh police station, and further investigation is ongoing. As per reports, the victim is married and is the mother of three children. The bus involved in the case has been seized by the Delhi Police. The orange-coloured bus had “Royals Travels and Cargo” written on it, and its head office is located in Faridabad.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj took to his official X account and wrote, “Big shame — Nirbhaya repeated.” He further added, “What else do you expect from @DelhiPolice, whose head @LtGovDelhi wants us to watch his reels eating chhole bhature and jalebi? He doesn’t have time to meet us over the rape of a 3-year-old schoolgirl.”

Earlier this month, a three-year-old child was allegedly raped by a 57-year-old school staff member in West Delhi’s Janakpuri area. The victim’s mother filed a complaint at the Janakpuri police station. The police registered a case under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused was granted bail on May 7, 2026, within days of the alleged assault.

In another case, a four-year-old child was raped and killed by a 65-year-old man, Bhimrao Khamble, in Pune, Maharashtra, causing widespread uproar on May 1, 2026. Roads were blocked as part of the protests, where protesters demanded capital punishment for the accused. The victim’s body was found in a tin shed where she was assaulted.

[VS]

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