Uttarakhand Congress Protests Gang Rape of Minor Involving Former BJP Leader—Police Allege Conspiracy

Protests have erupted across Uttarakhand after a former BJP mandal vice president was arrested on 6 May 2026 in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in Champawat district. Despite initially arresting three accused, including the former leader, a village Pradhan and a student, the police changed directions on 8 May 2026, alleging a conspiracy.

Demonstrations have been reported across Dehradun, Pithoragarh, Srinagar Garhwal, Bageshwar, Uttarkashi, Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital and Rishikesh, with the Congress accusing the government of failing to ensure women’s safety. Protesters burnt effigies of the state government and demanded swift action in the case.

“In the state, protectors are turning into predators, and the BJP govt has failed on every front,” Leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya said. “When people connected to power themselves are accused of such heinous crimes, whom can the mothers and sisters of the state trust?”

Congress state president Ganesh Godiyal further accused the police of inaction, saying they were “delaying and ignoring” the case because of the involvement of the former BJP leader. “The police should remember that they work for the common people, not for politicians or bureaucrats,” he said.