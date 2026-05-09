Uttarakhand Congress Protests Gang Rape of Minor Involving Former BJP Leader—Police Allege Conspiracy

Key Points
A 16-year-old girl alleged that she was sexually assaulted in Champawat district after attending a wedding function
The victim’s family named three men in the FIR, including a former BJP office-bearer and a former village head.
Police later said the named accused were not found at the scene and claimed the complaint stemmed from an “old enmity” and conspiracy.
Protests have erupted across Uttarakhand after a former BJP mandal vice president was arrested on 6 May 2026 in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in Champawat district. Despite initially arresting three accused, including the former leader, a village Pradhan and a student, the police changed directions on 8 May 2026, alleging a conspiracy.
Demonstrations have been reported across Dehradun, Pithoragarh, Srinagar Garhwal, Bageshwar, Uttarkashi, Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital and Rishikesh, with the Congress accusing the government of failing to ensure women’s safety. Protesters burnt effigies of the state government and demanded swift action in the case.
“In the state, protectors are turning into predators, and the BJP govt has failed on every front,” Leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya said. “When people connected to power themselves are accused of such heinous crimes, whom can the mothers and sisters of the state trust?”
Congress state president Ganesh Godiyal further accused the police of inaction, saying they were “delaying and ignoring” the case because of the involvement of the former BJP leader. “The police should remember that they work for the common people, not for politicians or bureaucrats,” he said.
According to a complaint filed by the girl’s father, the Class 10 student had gone to Champawat – the constituency of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami – on 5 May 2026 for medical treatment and later stayed back to attend a friend’s mehndi ceremony and wedding.
Her family became concerned after she stopped responding to phone calls late at night. Police said they received a call on the 112 helpline on 6 May 2026 reporting that the girl had not returned home, following which a search operation involving police personnel, local residents and family members was launched.
The girl was later found near a dairy in a nearby village. According to the FIR, she alleged that she had been raped by three men after being threatened with a knife and a “Basula”, an adze-like sharp tool. The complaint alleged that the accused tied her hands and feet and locked her inside a room before fleeing. The girl later contacted her family around 1:30 am, after which villagers informed the police.
An FIR was registered under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against Vinod Kumar Rawat, Naveen Kumar Rawat and Puran Singh Rawat.
Police initially said forensic evidence was being collected and multiple teams had been formed to trace the accused. Champawat Superintendent of Police Rekha Yadav earlier said the survivor’s medical examination had been conducted and further legal action would follow after the findings.
The case quickly became politically contentious because one of the accused named in the FIR had links to the BJP.
The investigation took a significant turn after Champawat SSP Rekha Yadav held a press conference and stated that the named accused were not found to be present at the scene during the alleged incident.
According to the police, witness statements, technical evidence and circumstantial findings did not support the sequence of events described in the complaint. The SSP said the medical examination reportedly found no clear signs of struggle or evidence of force.
Police further claimed that the complaint stemmed from an “old enmity” involving the victim’s father and the named accused. Authorities said two persons, including Kamal Rawat, had been arrested for allegedly conspiring to implicate the accused in the case.
Congress leaders rejected the police findings and accused the ruling party of trying to influence the investigation. LoP Arya said the law-and-order situation in Uttarakhand had “completely collapsed”.
“The fact remains that the girl is a minor and the police are constantly intimidating her,” state president Ganesh Godiyal alleged. “The police are determined to protect the accused because they have to protect the government.”
Youth Congress leader Ritesh Chhetri compared the incident to the 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case and said the latest allegations had once again “shamed Devbhoomi”.
Mukesh Pant, Congress district president in Pithoragarh, claimed that a BJP leader was present with the investigating team at the time of the probe. “Every time, they start protecting their leaders instead of ensuring justice for the victims,” he said during a protest.
The BJP rejected the allegations. BJP state media in-charge Manvir Singh Chauhan accused the Congress of politicising crimes against women and said the police would take action against whoever was found guilty.
[DS]
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