Delhi Excise Policy Case: Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma Steps Away After Initiating Contempt Proceedings Against Kejriwal and Other AAP Leaders

She further explained, “Because, under the law, a judge who draws contempt proceedings cannot hear the main case... The recusal stands as it is, but I will send this case to another court. I will list this matter before the Chief Justice so that case can be heard by another judge.”

Apart from Kejriwal, contempt proceedings were also initiated against AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Durgesh Pathak, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Vinay Mishra and Devesh Vishwakarma.

The controversy began after Kejriwal and other AAP leaders sought Justice Sharma’s recusal from the liquor policy case. They alleged that the judge was biased and had a conflict of interest. They questioned her alleged participation in events linked to the RSS and also raised concerns that her children were empanelled as panel lawyers for the Central government and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

However, Justice Sharma had earlier rejected the recusal request, stating that there was no evidence of bias. Later, Kejriwal publicly shared videos and statements on social media claiming he had lost hope of getting justice from the judge.

“My hope of receiving justice from Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma Ji has been shattered. Listening to the voice of my conscience, adhering to the principles of Gandhi Ji, and with the spirit of Satyagraha, I have decided that I will not appear before her in this case and will not present any arguments either,” Kejriwal wrote in a post on X.