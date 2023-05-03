Arvind Kejriwal's brain was behind Delhi Excise Policy

The difficulties of the Aam Aadmi Party are increasing day by day. Supplementary charge sheet has been filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi Excise Policy scam case. It was told by the ED that the new excise policy of Delhi was the brain child of Arvind Kejriwal.

The charge sheet also states that Vijay Nair arranged the zoom call with Arun Pillai, Abhishek Boinapalli and Buchi Babu. Vijay Nayar was a member of the Aam Aadmi Party and was managing the excise policy. In the charge sheet, the daughter-in-law of CM KCR of Telangana was meeting.

According to ED's charge sheet, Manish Sisodia's then Secretary C Arvind has also named Raghav Chadha in his statement.

The statement said that a sit-in was held at the residence of Manish Sisodia, in which Raghav Chadha, Excise Commissioner of Punjab, Excise Officer and Vijay Nair was Mau Judju. The charge sheet mentioned the name of Raghav Chadha. Although not named as accused.

What did Raghav Chadha say -

Raghav Chadha said, 'An attempt is being made to malign my image. They said that in the charge sheet of ED, they told me to write the news/report as an accused are factually incorrect. All publicity is being done without any malicious intent so as not to damage my reputation and credibility in the charge sheet of ED

The accused has not been named as a suspect. I do not have any kind of crime allegation against me.

However, the basis for making such an allegation is not clear. I don't want to be involved in the alleged offense in any way.

I request Media to not to report incorrect facts.