"CAN'T FIX THEMSELVES AND THEY WANNA FIX THE COUNTRY": RAF Officer Sonia Sehrawat Under Fire Over Viral Cockroach Post Amid CJP Protest

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TWO DAYS have passed since the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament on July 20, 2026. The protest was intended to be peaceful, but the alleged excessive use of police force against the protesters turned it into something else. Police used lathi charges, smoke bombs, and tear gas to stop protesters from reaching Parliament. Amid the chaos, many students were allegedly beaten brutally and are still admitted to hospitals for treatment.
A female Rapid Action Force (RAF) officer has become a major talking point on social media and went viral on Wednesday morning, July 22, 2026. The reason is her Instagram Stories, with many users saying, "Her Instagram Stories are beyond protocol and disturbing." The officer in question is Sonia Sehrawat, who has become a social media sensation because of posts allegedly linked to the Jantar Mantar protest.
Sonia Sehrawat is on Instagram under the username '3star_sonia'. She has around 618K followers and creates content related to her daily life, dance videos, and other trending reels. Sehrawat is an Assistant Commandant in the RAF, a special wing of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) that specialises in crowd management and riot-like situations. The RAF was deployed during the Jantar Mantar-to-Parliament march on Monday, July 20, 2026.
She posted a series of Instagram Stories that drew widespread criticism. In one story, she shared an image of an upside-down dead cockroach with the text, "CAN'T FIX THEMSELVES AND THEY WANNA FIX THE COUNTRY." Sehrawat also shared stories that read, "Rule No. 971: Never start a fight first, but if they force you, DESTROY THEM," and "Article 19: Aapko bolna batata hai (teaches you to speak up), Article 19(2): Aukaat me bolna batata hai (Know your place before you speak)."
Taken together, these stories led many people to question her intentions. While some of the posts drew criticism, the cockroach story attracted the most scrutiny, with many online questioning her conduct as an RAF officer. Although she later deleted the posts, screenshots had already spread widely across social media platforms. According to The Print, the posts also created a buzz within the CRPF and RAF.
The Print quoted one officer as saying, "These posts are creating a bad name for the forces. We are a professional unit and we have the mandate of crowd control and handle riot-like situations." The officer further said that making political comments like these should invite disciplinary action, even if they were posted from a personal account.
Following the cockroach post, many people reacted, including the Cockroach Janata Party's X account, Cockroach Is Back, which wrote, "ABSOLUTELY SHOCKING. This RAF official actually sees the peaceful protesters as cockroaches and thinks that the brutality of the police was justified because of that. But you see, we are cockroaches. And cockroaches never die!"
Many others also commented on social media. One person wrote, "People like that should be made to realise that their salary comes from our tax money—they are public servants." Another wrote, "The mentality of labeling the very students who were lathi-charged as cockroaches is shameful. Along with uniforms, sensitivity and impartiality are also essential."
Another user wrote, "It is extremely unfortunate and shameful that a female officer of the rank of Assistant Commandant in the RAF is allegedly posting politically motivated content on social media. The uniform is for maintaining law and order, not for doing politics. It is essential to respect the dignity and honour of the uniform."
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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