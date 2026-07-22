"CAN'T FIX THEMSELVES AND THEY WANNA FIX THE COUNTRY": RAF Officer Sonia Sehrawat Under Fire Over Viral Cockroach Post Amid CJP Protest

CJP and others react to Sonia Sehrawat

Following the cockroach post, many people reacted, including the Cockroach Janata Party's X account, Cockroach Is Back, which wrote, "ABSOLUTELY SHOCKING. This RAF official actually sees the peaceful protesters as cockroaches and thinks that the brutality of the police was justified because of that. But you see, we are cockroaches. And cockroaches never die!"

Many others also commented on social media. One person wrote, "People like that should be made to realise that their salary comes from our tax money—they are public servants." Another wrote, "The mentality of labeling the very students who were lathi-charged as cockroaches is shameful. Along with uniforms, sensitivity and impartiality are also essential."

Another user wrote, "It is extremely unfortunate and shameful that a female officer of the rank of Assistant Commandant in the RAF is allegedly posting politically motivated content on social media. The uniform is for maintaining law and order, not for doing politics. It is essential to respect the dignity and honour of the uniform."

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)