Who Is Sandeep Lamba? Delhi Police Officer Faces Backlash After Viral Video of Slapping Woman Protester in CJP Jantar Mantar to Parliament March

Public Reaction to the Action of Police officer Sandeep Lamba

The video was condemned by activists, journalists, opposition leaders, protesters, and many social media users. One person shared the clip and wrote, “Sandeep Lamba, Additional DCP of Delhi Police, slapped a girl in the face on camera. How can a male police officer even touch a female protestor, let alone slapping her? I hope someone sues this arrogant prick.” Many users replied, expressing outrage over the police action.

The Cockroach Janta Party account Cockroach is Back also shared the video and wrote, “Unacceptable abuse of power. Additional DCP Sandeep Lamba must be suspended immediately for hitting a female protester. High-ranking officers should be held to higher standards, not given impunity.” In response, one user wrote, “Delhi Police officials have murdered democracy. They are only concerned with money and charges. For them, beating anyone is not a big deal.”

Abhijeet Dipke also posted on X, alleging, “He is the same officer who climbed on the truck to hit Geetanjali Wangchuk before we all jumped in to save her. Later he grabbed her hair. Sandeep Lamba is not mentally fit to serve in the police.” One user commented, “Shame on such hooligans in uniform. Must be immediately discharged & severe punishment should be given. But we all know, nothing will happen to them.” Another wrote, “This police officer should be terminated and legal action should be taken against him.”