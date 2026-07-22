Who Is Sandeep Lamba? Delhi Police Officer Faces Backlash After Viral Video of Slapping Woman Protester in CJP Jantar Mantar to Parliament March

A video showing Additional DCP Sandeep Lamba slapping a woman protester during the July 20 Jantar Mantar-to-Parliament march has gone viral, triggering widespread criticism on social media.
Activists, journalists, protesters, and opposition leaders, including Mahua Moitra and KC Venugopal, condemned the incident and demanded action against the Delhi Police officer.
Lamba is a 2011-batch Delhi Police officer who received the Ministry of Home Affairs' Excellence in Investigation award for his role in the 2020 Delhi riots probe.
ON JULY 20, 2026, a massive crowd of protesters from all the generations marched from Jantar Mantar to Parliament. The protesters were led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) along with several student groups. During the rally, a police crackdown included lathi-charge, tear gas shells, and other forceful measures. Many students were beaten so badly that they are still admitted to hospitals for treatment.
Amid the chaos, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandeep Lamba has come under scrutiny after he was seen slapping a female protester during the march. The incident was captured on video, showing him appearing to slap the woman before walking away. The clip has since gone viral on social media, with many questioning why a male police officer slapped a female protester and demanding action against him.
The video was condemned by activists, journalists, opposition leaders, protesters, and many social media users. One person shared the clip and wrote, “Sandeep Lamba, Additional DCP of Delhi Police, slapped a girl in the face on camera. How can a male police officer even touch a female protestor, let alone slapping her? I hope someone sues this arrogant prick.” Many users replied, expressing outrage over the police action.
The Cockroach Janta Party account Cockroach is Back also shared the video and wrote, “Unacceptable abuse of power. Additional DCP Sandeep Lamba must be suspended immediately for hitting a female protester. High-ranking officers should be held to higher standards, not given impunity.” In response, one user wrote, “Delhi Police officials have murdered democracy. They are only concerned with money and charges. For them, beating anyone is not a big deal.”
Abhijeet Dipke also posted on X, alleging, “He is the same officer who climbed on the truck to hit Geetanjali Wangchuk before we all jumped in to save her. Later he grabbed her hair. Sandeep Lamba is not mentally fit to serve in the police.” One user commented, “Shame on such hooligans in uniform. Must be immediately discharged & severe punishment should be given. But we all know, nothing will happen to them.” Another wrote, “This police officer should be terminated and legal action should be taken against him.”
Several opposition leaders also reacted. Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra wrote, “No! He was not just doing his job! We need to name, shame & ensure social boycotts for each of these brutes & take them to court. First is Sandeep Lamba. Mark him out, where he lives, what his record is. Can legal teams please start paperwork. Thks.”
Congress MP KC Venugopal also posted on X, saying, “This is the true face of Amit Shah’s goons in uniform.” He further wrote, “Many police officers like Additional DCP Sandeep Lamba assaulted innocent girl students fighting for their rights. There are countless videos of police officers removing their badges and beating up minors—children as young as 12-14 years old….”
Sandeep Lamba is the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police for North East Delhi. Following the viral video, many people on social media have questioned how an officer with an MHA Excellence in Investigation Award is now facing allegations of assaulting a protester.
In 2021, the Delhi Police Crime Branch received the Ministry of Home Affairs' 'Excellence in Investigation' award for its probe into the Ankit Sharma murder case. The investigation was led by Lamba, who was serving as an ACP at the time, and was related to the February 2020 Northeast Delhi riots. He is a 2011-batch officer.
Following the backlash, Lamba told IANS that he suffered a knee injury during the protest and that his uniform was also torn. Delhi Police has not yet issued an official statement regarding the viral video or the allegations against the officer.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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