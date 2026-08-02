Bored of the Same Weekend Plans? Make Your Mundane Routine Better With These 5 Interactive Experiences in Delhi

Wondering where you should spend your weekend? Here are some places where you can do more than just sit and have a meal. Weekends are the perfect excuse to step away from your busy schedule and spend quality time with your friends, family, or that special someone. While movies and shopping remain popular weekend activities, many people are now looking for interactive experiences that are more memorable.
Whether it's painting that you enjoy or pottery, these activities can make for the perfect girls' day out. Or, if you're looking for a The Boys-style outing with your friends, there are plenty of spots in Delhi that can match your vibe. These places offer the perfect mix of relaxation and entertainment, making them ideal for dates, catching up with friends, or simply trying something new. So mark your calendars for this weekend and discover how you can make your day a little more memorable.
From board games and trampoline parks to cat cafés and candlelight concerts, here are some of the places where you can unwind while leaving your busy life behind.
If you're a cat lover, Oven Kissed Cats Café is one place you simply can't miss. Spend your weekend surrounded by playful, sassy, and independent feline companions who may ignore you one moment and curl up beside you the next. Whether you're looking to unwind with a cup of coffee, read a book, or simply enjoy the calming company of cats, this café is the perfect escape from your busy routine.
Located in Sunder Vihar, Paschim Vihar, Oven Kissed Cats Café is one of Delhi's first cat cafés and is home to several resident cats, many of whom are adorably named after desserts like Pudding and Muffin. The café is open daily from 11:00 AM to 10:30 PM, and the average cost starts at around ₹400 per person (approximately ₹400–₹800 for two), making it an affordable and relaxing weekend destination for cat enthusiasts.
If you're looking for a weekend that gives you an adrenaline rush and a little friendly competition, Smaaash is the perfect place to visit. From cricket simulators and bowling alleys to classic arcade games, the entertainment hub has something for everyone, regardless of age. Whether you're planning a fun day out with friends, a family outing, or even a team get-together, Smaaash offers plenty of ways to keep the excitement going.
Ticket prices at Smaaash start at around ₹219 for select games, such as bowling on weekdays. Combo packages that include multiple games and food generally range between ₹1,400 and ₹2,400 per person, depending on the location and inclusions. In the Delhi-NCR region, you can visit Smaaash outlets in Dwarka and Noida, making it a convenient option for anyone looking to add some action to their weekend plans.
Wanna experience a real-life thriller? Mystery Rooms is the go-to place for you. One of Delhi's most popular escape room experiences, it puts your detective skills to the test by challenging groups to solve clues, crack puzzles, and complete a mission within 60 minutes. Each escape room comes with its own unique storyline. While there are plenty of horror-themed experiences to choose from, those who aren't fans of horror can also enjoy several other themed adventures, ranging from prison breaks to mystery-solving missions.
Located in Rajouri Garden, Mystery Rooms is the perfect spot for an exciting weekend outing. It welcomes groups of 2 to 8 players and is open daily from 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM. Ticket prices start at around ₹2,200 for two adults, making it a fun option for anyone looking to swap ordinary weekend plans for an adrenaline-filled adventure.
If you love puppies and want to spend time with these adorable creatures, then this is a must-visit spot for your weekend. For dog lovers, the place is nothing less than heaven, offering a variety of activities where puppies are part of the experience. One of the most popular activities is the Paws & Paint session, where you can paint on a canvas or tote bag while friendly puppies roam around, keeping you company throughout the workshop. The experience also includes a welcome beverage, dedicated cuddle time with the puppies, and Polaroid photos to take home as a keepsake.
Located in Vasant Kunj, this unique space hosts wellness and art workshops that combine creativity with plenty of puppy cuddles, making it a wholesome experience for animal lovers. Ticket prices generally range from ₹999 to ₹1,500 per person, depending on the session and organiser. Since the workshops have limited slots, advance booking is recommended to secure your spot for this one-of-a-kind weekend experience.
If you want to enjoy your weekend with a sense of calm and relaxation, then The Clay Company is the perfect place to slow down and try something new. It's a great place for beginners to explore pottery as a new hobby. The studio offers hands-on pottery experiences in a cozy and welcoming environment. From hand-building workshops to wheel-throwing sessions, every class is guided by experienced instructors who help you learn the basics of shaping clay and creating your own ceramic pieces.
The studio also hosts Sip & Paint sessions, where you can relax, paint pottery using ceramic stains, and enjoy a laid-back creative experience. Located in Nehru Place, The Clay Company is ideal for solo visitors, couples, or groups looking for a unique weekend activity. Single taster sessions cost around ₹1,650–₹1,800 for a 2.5-hour guided workshop, while multi-session foundation courses start at around ₹16,000 for those who want to learn pottery in depth.
(Proofread by Vaishnavi Sivadasan)
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