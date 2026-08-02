Bored of the Same Weekend Plans? Make Your Mundane Routine Better With These 5 Interactive Experiences in Delhi

Wondering where you should spend your weekend? Here are some places where you can do more than just sit and have a meal. Weekends are the perfect excuse to step away from your busy schedule and spend quality time with your friends, family, or that special someone. While movies and shopping remain popular weekend activities, many people are now looking for interactive experiences that are more memorable.

Whether it's painting that you enjoy or pottery, these activities can make for the perfect girls' day out. Or, if you're looking for a The Boys-style outing with your friends, there are plenty of spots in Delhi that can match your vibe. These places offer the perfect mix of relaxation and entertainment, making them ideal for dates, catching up with friends, or simply trying something new. So mark your calendars for this weekend and discover how you can make your day a little more memorable.

From board games and trampoline parks to cat cafés and candlelight concerts, here are some of the places where you can unwind while leaving your busy life behind.