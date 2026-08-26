Horrors of 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Senior Advocate H.S. Phoolka Recalls Attack on His House and Decades-Long Legal Battle for Victims

He recalled that his house was attacked on November 2, 1984, during the riots. He said that his landlady, who belonged to a Hindu family, helped protect them when the mob tried to enter the house. “We always say that our house was attacked on November 2. That day, our landlady, who was from a Hindu family, stood in the middle of the staircase and stopped the mob. Meanwhile, her daughter-in-law took us inside a room on the upper floor where quilts were kept. She hid us there, put the quilts in front, locked the door, and kept us safe,” he said.

Phoolka said that because of their help, the mob could not find them and they survived the attack. He recalled that after the incident, he felt that God had saved them and believed that if they had been saved that day, they would be protected in the future as well.

He said that they considered it a part of life and believed that whatever was meant to happen would happen. He further emphasised the importance of the law, saying that no individual in power should be allowed to consider themselves above the law.

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots in Delhi

The 1984 anti-Sikh riots were a series of attacks against the Sikh community in India that resulted in the deaths of thousands of people within days. The violence followed the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards. The assassination came after the Indian Army's Operation Blue Star at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Years passed since the incident, and the victims continued to seek justice for the deaths of their loved ones. Accused in the cases were arrested and then acquitted, while cases and appeals remained pending for years, with no conclusion in sight. Lawyers like H.S. Phoolka continued to fight the legal battles on behalf of the victims from the relief camps, but the accused in these cases were still powerful figures.