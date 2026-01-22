1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Delhi Court Acquits Sajjan Kumar in Janakpuri and Vikaspuri Violence Case

The Rouse Avenue Court’s Observation

The Court also observed that it could not lower its standard of proof required in this case even if the accused is a former MP. According to the judgement of the case on Live Law: “... there is no reliable evidence in the present matter that the accused was present at the crime scene for which he has been charged on 01.11.1984, or that he was seen there by anyone. There is no evidence of instigating any such mob. There is no evidence of conspiracy so far as the incident in question is concerned, and this Court has no hesitation in holding that the prosecution has not met the standard of proof required in a criminal trial to prove the guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Conviction In Other Cases Still Remain

It is important to note here that Sajjan Kumar is still convicted in other cases related to the riots. His acquittal in this one particular case does not automatically negate other convictions or sentences already imposed in separate proceedings. Sajjan Kumar, therefore, remains in custody because he is serving, or has other pending sentences from other convictions, which are independent and subject to their own appeals.

Sajjan Kumar is currently serving a life sentence in Tihar Jail. The Delhi High Court had passed the sentence in 2018 in another 1984 riots case related to the killing of five Sikhs in Palam Colony. He was also convicted of being actively involved in the burning down of a gurudwara on November 1-2, 1984.

On February 25, 2025, he was handed another life imprisonment relating to a murder case linked to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Court, passed the aforementioned order. He was convicted for inciting violence and subsequently leading an enraged mob that burned two Sikhs alive – Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh – in Delhi’s Saraswati Vihar on November 1, 1984, and then destroyed and looted their houses.

Sajjan Kumar faces several other cases linked to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. In 2023, a Delhi Court charged him with rioting and promoting enmity in a case, while acquitted him of murder of seven Sikhs in Sultanpuri. He was also booked in two separate cases in February 2015, relating to complaints of violence in Janakpuri and Vikaspuri during the riots.

Sajjan Kumar also has a case pending before the Rouse Avenue Court, while two appeals against his acquittal in previous cases, although linked largely to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, have been filed in Delhi High Court. He had also filed an appeal against conviction in one case in the Supreme Court.

