Akal Takht Declares Punjab CM Bhagwat Mann 'Anti-Guru, Anti-Panth" Over Offensive Viral Video

ON JUNE 15, 2026, Monday, the Akal Takht announced Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as 'Guru Dokhi' (who disrespects the Guru) and 'Khalsa Panth Virodhi' (against the Sikh community) over a video that hurt the sentiments of the Sikhs. The Akal Takht is considered as the highest temporal and spiritual seat in the community of Sikhs.

The decision was declared by Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gadgajj of Sri Akal Takht. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) termed the decision against the Chief Minister a "conspiracy" and said that the matter is now being handled legally. The Akal Takht accused Bhagwant Mann of misleading Akal Takht on the issue of an alleged sacrilege video showing him in an act that hurt religious sentiment of the Sikh community.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) questioned the legitimacy of the clip that allegedly featured Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. The video clip shows a person resembling him sprinkling alcohol on the Sikh gurus images. Following a meeting conducted by the five Singh Sahibs (high priests), Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj announced a verdict and declared Punjab CM as anti-guru.

See also: Punjab CM to meet President Murmu today over seven AAP RS MPs defection to BJP

Report shared by Forensic Team

The report shared by the forensic investigation team revealed that the viral video clip was neither created using Artificial Intelligence (AI) nor has any editing or tampering been done to it. Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gadgajj claimed that Bhagwant Mann was seen holding a glass of alcohol in front of Guru Sahib’s image. The viral video was examined by two renowned Indian labs, and both reports confirmed it to be authentic, Jathedar further added. Representing the sentiments of the Sikh Sangat, the clergy announced Mann as anti-Guru and anti-Khalsa Panth.

Punjab Cabinet Summoned

In another significant action ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections in 2027, the Akal Takht has summoned the Punjab cabinet to appear before it on June 29, 2026 over passage of the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026. In the bill, the punishment was prescribed up to life imprisonment for several acts of sacrilege against the Sikh holy book.

Punjab CM Mann appeared before the secretariat in Amritsar on January 15, 2026, and also said that the videos circulating on the internet were fake. He further mentioned that those videos were created with the help of Artificial Intelligence and that the 'Singh Sahiban' could get its forensic examination done from any lab in the country.

See also: Will discuss Punjab's burning issues: CM Mann on meeting Prez Murmu today

Opposition Demands Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Resignation

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said Mann should resign immediately. "Following the forensic investigation of the viral video by Sri Akal Takht Sahib, Bhagwant Mann has been declared a 'tankhaiya' (found guilty of religious misconduct) and the Sikh 'sangat' has been asked to stay away from him. Respecting the supreme authority of Akal Takht Sahib and Sikh sentiments, he should immediately resign from the post of chief minister," Amarinder Singh Raja Warring wrote on his X handle.

The President of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Harjinder Singh Dhami said the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mannn must resign immediately if the video has been proven right and authentic through the investigation process conducted by a reputed national forensic laboratory.

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