Key Points:
Tanvi, a 15-year-old dies after waiting 12 years for heart surgery. AIIMS assigned committee to examine her death.
Tanvi was diagnosed with a congenital heart condition since she was two years old.
She passed on September 2, 2026 after suffering a cardiac arrest while the doctors were treating her.
A MEDICAL COMMITTEE from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi was assigned to examine the death of a 15-year-old Tanvi. She was a Kota resident who was suffering from a congenital heart condition since she was two years old. Tanvi’s family questioned over the years of her heart surgery’s delay and also the circumstances of her death in the hospital. On Wednesday, September 2, 2026, AIIMS committee decided to review her complete past clinical records, treatment, opinions that could lead to the reason behind the delay and her death.
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On October 10, 2012, a then two-year-old Tanvi was taken to AIIMS for her first check-up. Later, was diagnosed with ventricular septal defect (VSD) with pulmonary atresia, a severe congenital heart condition where the normal flow of blood is blocked or absent from the heart to the lungs. Tanvi’s family explained a completely different story from the hospital. A certificate from the AIIMS from January 31, 2014 recorded her diagnosis as “VSD + pulmonary atresia” and passed a cost of Rs. 1.25 lakh after listing from the “unifocalisation & conduit”. Four blood donors were mentioned in the document.
According to Tanvi’s father Mukesh Pariyani, the surgery dates were given but the operation didn’t take place. Then the shifting of dates from September 2, 2015 to November 16, 2026 but still nothing happened. Later, he also paid Rs.30,000 to a company who was supposed to be a representative for implants. No verification done on his allegations on the company. The family circled around AIIMS for years and filed for evaluation and management of the surgery in 2016.
AIIMS said that Tanvi’s condition changed in time to clear the complexity of her cardiac anatomy. After evaluating her 2013 diagnosis, the team which treated her came up with a conclusion in 2017 and said that the surgery might not be enough because of cardiac anatomy. In 2025, Tanvi waited for her surgery but her family couldn’t afford the treatment. They reached out to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in February, 2026, and alleged that her condition is getting worse than before.
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Tanvi’s condition became critical by August, 2026, and was sent back to AIIMS, Delhi. She was put under evaluation on August 24, 2026, to check out for a possible heart-lung transplant. Before the transplant, the treatment required many investigations. An endoscopy was performed at around 7 pm on August 31 and later Tanvi’s condition worsened. The hospital said that her final hours showed signs of fatigueness and weakness that appeared around 2:50 am on September 2, 2026, that followed a serious cyanosis. Her oxygen level declined and fell up to 48 percent.
A hypoxic spell followed while she was under oxygen support which led to cardiac arrest. Doctors tried but it was too late for them to save Tanvi’s life. Her death remains unclear and her parents demand a complete explanation and cause of Tanvi’s death that could reach a satisfactory conclusion. Her father alleged the hospital pressured him to seek discharge and stalling through document procedures. Tanvi’s father demands an investigation into her daughter’s death.
The allegations remain unestablished as of now. Tanvi’s body remains in the hospital as her family wants an answer. AIIMS, Delhi is handling the situation and is running down an autopsy report and the findings could reach a complete conclusion. AIIMS Director constituted a committee to examine the previous events, Tanvi’s treatment and record that could’ve led to her death. AIIMS will finalise once the inquiries and autopsy are done.
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