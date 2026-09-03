Waited 12 Years for Heart Surgery: 15-Year-Old Passed Away in AIIMS Delhi

A MEDICAL COMMITTEE from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi was assigned to examine the death of a 15-year-old Tanvi. She was a Kota resident who was suffering from a congenital heart condition since she was two years old. Tanvi’s family questioned over the years of her heart surgery’s delay and also the circumstances of her death in the hospital. On Wednesday, September 2, 2026, AIIMS committee decided to review her complete past clinical records, treatment, opinions that could lead to the reason behind the delay and her death.

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Why the 13-year Wait for the Heart Surgery

On October 10, 2012, a then two-year-old Tanvi was taken to AIIMS for her first check-up. Later, was diagnosed with ventricular septal defect (VSD) with pulmonary atresia, a severe congenital heart condition where the normal flow of blood is blocked or absent from the heart to the lungs. Tanvi’s family explained a completely different story from the hospital. A certificate from the AIIMS from January 31, 2014 recorded her diagnosis as “VSD + pulmonary atresia” and passed a cost of Rs. 1.25 lakh after listing from the “unifocalisation & conduit”. Four blood donors were mentioned in the document.