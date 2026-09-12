26-Year-Old Man Goes for Fertility Treatment with Wife, Finds Out He Has a Uterus

AN UNUSUAL CASE has emerged from RG Hospital, Rajouri Garden, Delhi. A 26-year-old man had gone for infertility treatment when he discovered a jaw-dropping revelation: he had a uterus in his body. The check-up further revealed that the man also had a fallopian tube-like structure in his body, reportedly caused by a rare medical condition.

The report of the man’s unusual case has gained widespread attention across the internet, with many users wondering about the causes behind it. As per a report by news agency ANI, his condition remained undiagnosed until he reached adulthood.

See Also: Horrifying Details Emerge in UK Case of Same-Sex Couple Accused of Assaulting and Killing Their 13-Month-Old Adopted Child

Delhi Man Finds Out He Has Uterus

According to media reports, the man went to the hospital seeking treatment for primary infertility, that’s when he discovered that he has azoospermia, a condition in which there is no sperm in the semen. The doctors conducted various tests, including imaging and genetic tests, on the patient to investigate the actual cause behind his condition. According to the Times of India, the doctors’ diagnosis revealed that the patient’s testes were undescended.

What is Persistent Mullerian Duct Syndrome (PMDS)?

He had gone to the hospital with his wife as the couple had been unable to conceive a child after trying for a long period of time. The doctors revealed that the patient had an underlying rare condition known as Persistent Mullerian Duct Syndrome (PMDS). A male patient diagnosed with PMDS has parts of the female reproductive system present in their body. As per reports, fewer than 300 registered cases of PMDS have been found in medical literature, making it an uncommon syndrome. PMDS is usually discovered at a young age, especially during childhood.

The man was cared for under the supervision of Dr Sushil Kharbanda, a urologist and infertility specialist working at RG Hospital. The wife’s test results came back normal, after which the doctors started testing the husband, which revealed his condition.

See Also: Delhi HC allows wife of soldier in vegetative state to retrieve sperm for IVF

Doctors Advise Surgery After Risk of Cancer

He underwent various medical tests, and his semen test revealed that he had azoospermia, while his other hormonal tests were within the normal range. As per reports, the doctors suggested surgery for the patient as his testes and other reproductive structures found in his body could potentially lead to cancer or tumours.

Doctors also conducted an ultrasound of his abdomen, which revealed an unusual structure in his body that turned out to be a developed uterus. An MRI scan also revealed that he had structures resembling fallopian tubes in his abdomen.

The surgery revealed that the patient’s testes showed signs of a precancerous stage. ANI reported that the tissue was examined after the surgery, revealing that the patient’s left testis had Germ Cell Neoplasia In Situ (GCNIS), a precancerous stage that can later develop into testicular cancer.



[VS]

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

Suggested Reading: