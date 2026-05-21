Horrifying Details Emerge in UK Case of Same-Sex Couple Accused of Assaulting and Killing Their 13-Month-Old Adopted Child

During police interviews shown in court, McGowan-Fazakerley said the couple had always wanted to adopt Preston. He told detectives, “We felt like it was the right time for us.” He said they wanted children, their careers were going well, and they were settled, which is why they decided to adopt him. He also called Preston “perfect” and said the baby was nine months old when they first met him.

However, prosecutors argued that although the family appeared to have a stable home life, the reality was “much more sinister.” According to the prosecution, Preston was routinely ill-treated, sexually abused, and physically assaulted during the short period he lived with the couple.

The court heard that Preston was admitted to hospital three separate times within less than four months after being adopted. On July 27, 2023, he was rushed to Blackpool Victoria Hospital after suffering cardiac and respiratory arrest. Doctors tried for nearly an hour to save him, but he was later pronounced dead.