Horrifying Details Emerge in UK Case of Same-Sex Couple Accused of Assaulting and Killing Their 13-Month-Old Adopted Child

A UK court is hearing the case of 13-month-old Preston Davey, who allegedly suffered repeated abuse before dying in July 2023.
Prosecutors claim the child suffered around 40 injuries, including signs of physical and sexual abuse, while living with his adoptive parents in Blackpool.
Jamie Varley and John McGowan-Fazakerley face multiple charges related to Preston’s death, but both have denied all allegations.
A UK court, Preston Crown Court, is hearing the case related to the death of 13-month-old Preston Davey. The court is hearing the deeply disturbing case in which Preston, a 13-month-old boy, was allegedly repeatedly abused by his adoptive parents. Prosecutors say the child suffered repeated abuse, which led to his death in July 2023. In the trial, Jamie Varley, 37, and his partner John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, are facing charges related to Preston’s death, while both have denied all allegations.
According to prosecutors, Preston was born in June 2022 and was taken into care by Oldham Council when he was just five days old. He lived with foster carers for the first 10 months of his life and was later adopted by Varley and McGowan-Fazakerley in April 2023. The couple lived in Blackpool, England, and had reportedly wanted to start a family for years.
During police interviews shown in court, McGowan-Fazakerley said the couple had always wanted to adopt Preston. He told detectives, “We felt like it was the right time for us.” He said they wanted children, their careers were going well, and they were settled, which is why they decided to adopt him. He also called Preston “perfect” and said the baby was nine months old when they first met him.
However, prosecutors argued that although the family appeared to have a stable home life, the reality was “much more sinister.” According to the prosecution, Preston was routinely ill-treated, sexually abused, and physically assaulted during the short period he lived with the couple.
The court heard that Preston was admitted to hospital three separate times within less than four months after being adopted. On July 27, 2023, he was rushed to Blackpool Victoria Hospital after suffering cardiac and respiratory arrest. Doctors tried for nearly an hour to save him, but he was later pronounced dead.
Prosecutors claimed that Preston had suffered around 40 injuries, including bruises, internal trauma, signs of sexual abuse, and physical assault. Varley told police that on the day Preston collapsed, he had briefly left the child alone in the bath and later found him submerged in water. However, the post-mortem examination reportedly concluded that drowning was not the cause of death.
A post-mortem examination reportedly ruled out drowning and stated that the cause of death was acute upper airway obstruction, possibly caused by an object being inserted into the child’s mouth. Paramedics also said that Varley begged them to save the child. According to reports by The Sun, he initially shouted, “don’t let him die,” but later allegedly said, “I effing killed him.”
McGowan-Fazakerley completely denied harming Preston and said he had never hurt the child or seen anyone else harm him. The court also heard that Jamie Varley had allegedly told friends he was struggling with sleepless nights after adopting the baby. He reportedly described Preston as “just annoying,” and prosecutors said he had also spoken about having “dark thoughts” about the child.
Jamie Varley faces charges including murder, manslaughter, sexual assault, grievous bodily harm, child cruelty, assault by penetration, and taking indecent images of a child. McGowan-Fazakerley is accused of causing or allowing the death of a child, child cruelty, and sexual assault. Both men continue to deny all charges.
The case is still ongoing, and the court hearing will continue on the next scheduled date.
[VP]
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