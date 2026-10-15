Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Parents Stage Fresh Protest Near India Gate, Appeal to President Droupadi Murmu for Justice

THE MURDER CASE OF ANKITA BHANDARI has resurfaced, after Ankita’s parents began a sit-in protest at the India Gate on Wednesday, October 15, 2026, following the appointment of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam as the Governor of Sikkim by President Draupadi Murmu, earlier this week.

The involvement of Gautam in this case arose from the allegations levelled by the family. They claimed that an “unidentified VIP” was involved in Ankita’s murder — in which they allege Gautam’s involvement. Both BJP and Gautam categorically denied any involvement, and also initiated defamation proceedings against the accusers.

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In a fresh escalation to the case, the family is demanding to halt Gautam’s appointment until the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) probe is complete, and sat at the India Gate in protest. The family was also joined by senior congress leaders such as Pawan Khera, Priyanka Gandhi, as well as Leader of the Opposition (LOP) Rahul Gandhi, where they proclaimed their complete support to the family’s cause.

Ankita’s parents were detained by the Delhi police last night, October 14, 2026, and released from detention in the early hours of October 15, 2026. Ankita’s father issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the central government to withdraw Gautam’s appointment.

Why did Ankita’s Parents Take to the Streets?

Investigation by the agency led to three men, who have been convicted of Ankita’s murder. This includes the resort owner Pulkit Arya and two other employees, Ankit Gupta and Saurabh Bhaskar — who have been sentenced to life imprisonment. Notably Pulkit Arya is the son of former BJP leader Vinod Arya — who was expelled from the party after the murder.

After that, in December 2025, Urmila Sanawar — who claimed to be the wife of former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore — released certain videos and audio clips. She alleged that the audio recordings were a conversation with Rathore, in which the latter mentioned that a senior leader named “Gattu” was the VIP involved in the Ankita Bhandari case. Rathore, however, claimed that the audios were AI-generated.