2,454 Cases of Rape in Five Months Under BJP: Why the SCRB Data on Criminal Cases has Stirred a Political Row in West Bengal

Under the New BJP government in Bengal — in the period between May, 2026 to September 24, 2026 — the state government has officially recorded 2,454 cases of rape, 600 murders, 13,114 attempts to murder, and 32,341 cases of assault concerning grievous harm.

TMC National General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee also sharply criticized the ruling BJP government in the State. Posting the RTI data on X, Abhishek wrote, “A snapshot of the BJP’s “DOUBLE ENGINE” disaster in West Bengal. They promised a “double engine.” Bengal got DOUBLE ENGINE DISASTER. This is what SIR and VoteChori have delivered. Power at any cost. Bengal paying the price.”

Speaking at the news conference, Kunal Ghosh also took aim at the sudden silence of the civil society groups and the opposition parties in the state. “Consider the amount of propaganda the BJP spread over the crimes against women under the TMC. Today, after the BJP government came to power, 2,454 cases of rape have been registered in just five months. Where are the candlelit marches?” Kunal Ghosh said, while alleging the BJP government for nurturing a climate of violence, political coercion and denial of legal remedies.

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Advocate Arka Nag questioned the lacunas in the legal system. He alleged that the formally registered First Information Reports (FIR) are often kept off online portals after the designated 24-hour window.

By placing these points on table, TMC has demanded an official public statement from both Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari and Governor R.N Ravi regarding the rising cases of crime in West Bengal.

Responses From the BJP

Reacting to the statements made by TMC, Debjit Sarkar — BJP spokesperson — said that earlier, the TMC government, did not register rape cases in the state, nor was there any NCRB data. In fact, the availability of these crime data is an outcome of BJP’s transparent governance.