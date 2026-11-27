ON FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 2026, the Delhi government opened Arvind Kejriwal’s former residence, dubbed as ‘Sheesh Mahal’ by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for a designated media tour. The residence, located at 6, Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines, Delhi, was opened for public viewing for the first time, with the Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma leading the media personnel inside the lavish bungalow. The BJP Minister claimed that the total cost of Kejriwal’s former residence was estimated to be ₹58 crore. Visuals from the residence show price tags put up beside every item inside.

“The purpose of opening Sheesh Mahal today is to make people aware that this is how they have spent the public’s money. The person who once claimed that he would not take a government car or bungalow was living inside a residence whose budget is more than ₹58 crore,” Verma said to the media. He further claimed that the former chief minister had plans to build “Sheesh Mahal part 2,” but the BJP government halted the plans when it came into power.