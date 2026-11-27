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ON FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 2026, the Delhi government opened Arvind Kejriwal’s former residence, dubbed as ‘Sheesh Mahal’ by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for a designated media tour. The residence, located at 6, Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines, Delhi, was opened for public viewing for the first time, with the Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma leading the media personnel inside the lavish bungalow. The BJP Minister claimed that the total cost of Kejriwal’s former residence was estimated to be ₹58 crore. Visuals from the residence show price tags put up beside every item inside.
“The purpose of opening Sheesh Mahal today is to make people aware that this is how they have spent the public’s money. The person who once claimed that he would not take a government car or bungalow was living inside a residence whose budget is more than ₹58 crore,” Verma said to the media. He further claimed that the former chief minister had plans to build “Sheesh Mahal part 2,” but the BJP government halted the plans when it came into power.
The PWD minister Parvesh Verma claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party government had approved ₹8 crore budget for renovation of government bungalows. However, the final expenditure exceeded ₹58 crore.
Media personnel who toured Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’ shared videos from inside the residence. There were price tags beside every item and outside each room, detailing how much the former chief minister allegedly spent on them.
One of the most expensive items was a Television unit listed worth ₹30 lakh. Other luxurious items included a chandelier worth ₹11.56 lakh, a two-seater sofa set and floor lamp worth ₹7.77 lakh, and a renovated steam room worth ₹11.38 lakh.
There were some shocking expenditures as well like the ₹31.62 lakh spent on crockery, cutlery and kitchen work. The controversial ‘Sheesh Mahal’ also had a renovated Mandir worth ₹6.71 lakh and another TV worth ₹3.43 lakh.
The bungalow has eight bedrooms, 12 toilets, a jacuzzi bath, spa, five OLED TVs among other amenities. The Delhi PWD is currently maintaining the residence, with plans to open the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ for the general public soon.
The BJP-dubbed ‘Sheesh Mahal’ was only open for media tour on November 27, 2026. However, there are plans to open it for general public viewing. The tickets to the residence will reportedly be ₹20.
Kapil Mishra, Cabinet Minister in Delhi and a former AAP leader, took a dig at his former party’s national convenor, saying that the public opening of the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ has exposed Kejriwal's lies. He alleged that the most appalling thing that people should never forget was that this bungalow was renovated during the pandemic. “When people were struggling for oxygen, Kejriwal was building his Sheesh Mahal out of corruption,” Mishra said.
The BJP alleges that the marble used in the bungalow was imported from Vietnam. In his official tour, Mishra gave a detailed insight into the residence, showing a powder room, an automatic sliding door, prestigious carpets worth ₹13 lakh, and curtains worth ₹8 lakh. The Rekha Gupta-led state government alleges that the plot area of the old bungalow was 4,564 square meters, which was expanded to 6,316 square meters as part of the renovation. The residence was also upgraded from single-storey to ground + 2 floors as per the government.
In March 2026, Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reported in the Delhi Assembly that the renovation work of the former chief minister’s residence was completed at ₹33.66 crore, 342% above the estimated cost.
[Rh/HP]
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