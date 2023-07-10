Goa to Develop 'Waterfall Circuits'

Goa Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday said that the state government is planning to develop 'Waterfall Circuits' within the forest areas by involving the local community.

There are a number of monsoon seasonal waterfalls in the forest area of the coastal state, where many tourists from the neighboring states arrive to explore the hinterlands. Considering the attraction towards this waterfall, the government has now decided to come up with 'Waterfall Circuits'.

"To enhance the popularity of Goa's hinterland, the Department of Forest, in collaboration with Goa Forest Development Corporation Ltd (GFDC), is planning to develop Waterfall Circuits within the forest areas by involving the local community," Rane said.