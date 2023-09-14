L&T to build tunnels linking Eastern Freeway & Mumbai Coastal Road

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) announced that it has appointed Larsen & Toubro to build an underground tunnel linking the Eastern Freeway with the upcoming Mumbai Coastal Road (MCR) project, here on Wednesday.

The 3.8 km-long twin-tube tunnel will create seamless traffic flow between Orange Gate and Marine Drive, enhancing connectivity and slashing travel time, said MMRDA Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee.

Estimated to cost over Rs 7,750-crore, the twin-tube tunnel project, with four lanes for traffic two for emergencies and pedestrian walkways will include a viaduct for vehicle access at the Eastern Freeway Orange Gate, open cuts and access roads on both sides of the total 9.23 km-long corridor.

The left tunnel will pass under the sea and resurface after the BD Somani Chowk and given the underground Mumbai Metro-3 running above plus the skyscrapers, the railways networks and heritage structures, this tube will run around 40 metres below the ground.