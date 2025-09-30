KVKs have Empowered Over 58 lakh Indian Farmers with Latest Scientific Skills

New Delhi, Sep 30: As part of India’s agricultural strategy to take skill enhancement directly to farmers, Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) are playing a central role in bridging the gap between research and practice through hands-on training, demonstrations, and vocational courses tailored to local agro-climatic conditions. Between 2021 and 2024, KVKs have trained 58.02 lakh farmers, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on Tuesday.

The number of farmers being trained through the KVK outreach has been steadily rising each year from 16.91 lakh farmers in 2021–22 to 21.56 lakh in 2023–24. In 2024–25 alone, up to February 2025, an additional 18.56 lakh farmers had also been trained.

These figures reflect the consistency and scale of the KVK network in empowering farmers with practical skills in crop management, soil health, animal husbandry, and allied activities. By grounding training in local realities while introducing scientific methods, KVKs have become one of the most effective platforms for farmer capacity building, ensuring that scientific knowledge translates into field-level improvements and long-term resilience.

Institutions such as KVKs and schemes like Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA), Skill Training of Rural Youth (STRY), Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM), and the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) have also built strong training platforms, while sector-specific interventions in horticulture, livestock, soil management, and food processing are integrating skilling into their frameworks.