HM Amit Shah to Inaugurate largest Dairy Facility, Projects worth Rs 825 crore in Haryana Today

The spokesperson further shared HM Shah will also distribute tool kits to 2,200 artisans during the ‘Khadi Karigar Mahotsav’ at Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak.

Organised by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission under the Ministry of MSME, this event is themed “Swadeshi Se Swaavlamban”.

During the programme, he will also distribute modern machinery and tool kits, along with Rs 301 crore as margin money under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).

This festival is an important step towards promoting indigenous handicrafts and the Khadi industry, in which the participation of local artisans has been ensured.

In addition, he will inaugurate PMEGP units and will address a gathering later. In Kurukshetra, HM Shah will inaugurate a five-day exhibition on India’s new criminal laws. The exhibition aims to help lawyers, students, parents, and common citizens understand recent reforms in the criminal justice system.

The exhibition will showcase the changes and achievements brought about by the new laws and highlight the roles of seven different departments, divided into 10 thematic sections.

This report is from IANS news service. NewsGram holds no responsibility for its content. (NS)

Suggested Reading: