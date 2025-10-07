India Set to Become Second-Largest Renewables Growth Market Globally, says IEA

New Delhi, Oct 7: Renewable sources of electricity generation are continuing to grow strongly around the world, with India on course to become the second-largest renewables growth market globally, after China, and is expected to comfortably reach its ambitious target by 2030, the IEA's medium-term forecast said on Tuesday.

Led by the rapid rise of solar PV, renewables' expansion is taking place in a context of supply chain strains, grid integration challenges, financial pressures and policy shifts, and it is expected to more than double by 2030.

"Renewables 2025", the IEA's main annual report on the sector, sees global renewable power capacity increasing by 4,600 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 -- roughly the equivalent of adding China, the European Union and Japan’s total power generation capacity combined.

Solar PV will account for around 80 per cent of the global increase in renewable power capacity over the next five years -- driven by low costs and faster permitting timeframes -- followed by wind, hydro, bioenergy and geothermal.

Geothermal installations are on course to hit historic highs in key markets, including the US, Japan, Indonesia and a host of emerging and developing economies.

Rising grid integration challenges are renewing interest in pumped-storage hydropower, whose growth is expected to be almost 80 per cent faster over the next five years compared with the previous five.

In emerging economies across Asia, the Middle East and Africa, cost competitiveness and stronger policy support are spurring faster growth of renewables, with many governments introducing new auction programmes and raising their targets.

At the company level, confidence in renewables remains strong. Most major developers have either maintained or raised their 2030 deployment targets compared with last year, reflecting resilience and optimism in the sector.

Offshore wind stands apart, however, with a weaker growth outlook -- around a quarter lower than in last year’s report -- resulting from policy changes in key markets, supply chain bottlenecks and rising costs.

"The growth in global renewable capacity in the coming years will be dominated by solar PV -- but with wind, hydropower, bioenergy and geothermal all contributing, too," said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.

"Solar PV is on course to account for some 80 per cent of the increase in the world’s renewable capacity over the next five years. In addition to growth in established markets, solar is set to surge in economies such as Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and several Southeast Asian countries. As renewables' role in electricity systems rises in many countries, policymakers need to play close attention to supply chain security and grid integration challenges."