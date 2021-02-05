Friday, February 5, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Dialysis Patients On Four Times Risk Of Covid19 Infection
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Dialysis Patients On Four Times Risk Of Covid19 Infection

The number of people on dialysis infected with the virus has risen to over 570 and the number of deaths has increased to 120

0
Dialysis
Dialysis problems. Pixabay

People undergoing long-term dialysis are almost four times more likely to die from Covid-19 and should be prioritized for vaccination, a new study suggests. “As the Covid-19 pandemic proceeds, focused efforts should be made to protect this population from infection including prioritizing patients on long-term dialysis and the staff treating them for SARS-CoV-2 vaccination,” said researcher Peter Blake, Professor at the Western University in Canada.

For the study, published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal), the researchers looked at data on 12,501 patients undergoing long-term dialysis, of whom 187 (1.5 percent) were diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection. Of these, 53 people (28.3 percent) died and 117 (62.6 percent) were admitted to the hospital, the researchers said.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

By contrast, uninfected people who were receiving dialysis during that period had a death rate of 5.8 percent and a hospitalization rate of 27 percent. According to the researchers, since this analysis and particularly in the last two months, the number of people on dialysis infected with the virus has risen to over 570 and the number of deaths has increased to 120.

ALSO READ: Higher Consumption of Fruits, Vegetables May Lower Death Risk in Dialysis Patients

The study also suggests that risk factors for SARS-CoV-2 infection in people on dialysis include hemodialysis at a hospital facility as compared to home dialysis. In addition to vaccination and infection precautions, the researchers recommend educating patients about their increased risk of infection and higher mortality, including risks associated with social activities. (IANS)

Previous articleStudy: Women Are Likely To Suffer Death Due To Cardiac Arrest In Night
Next articleZinc May Help With Fertility During Covid-19 Pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

How Air Pollution May Rise Up CVD Risk

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified that fine particulate matter has a detrimental impact on cardiovascular health by activating the production of inflammatory cells in the bone...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Zinc May Help With Fertility During Covid-19 Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have reported that zinc supplements for both men and women attempting to conceive either naturally or through assisted reproduction during the pandemic may...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Study: Women Are Likely To Suffer Death Due To Cardiac Arrest In Night

NewsGram Desk - 0
Women are more likely than men to suffer sudden death due to cardiac arrest during night-time hours, a new study suggests. The study, published...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

How Air Pollution May Rise Up CVD Risk

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified that fine particulate matter has a detrimental impact on cardiovascular health by activating the production of inflammatory cells in the bone...
Read more

Zinc May Help With Fertility During Covid-19 Pandemic

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have reported that zinc supplements for both men and women attempting to conceive either naturally or through assisted reproduction during the pandemic may...
Read more

Dialysis Patients On Four Times Risk Of Covid19 Infection

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People undergoing long-term dialysis are almost four times more likely to die from Covid-19 and should be prioritized for vaccination, a new study suggests....
Read more

Study: Women Are Likely To Suffer Death Due To Cardiac Arrest In Night

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Women are more likely than men to suffer sudden death due to cardiac arrest during night-time hours, a new study suggests. The study, published...
Read more

Study: “Anywhere” Workforce Emerged As A Top Challenge Until 2023

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
With Covid-19 disrupting the world of work, "anywhere" workforce has now emerged as a top challenge until 2023 for many Indian CEOs, said an...
Read more

Artificial Intelligence Driven Mobile Application For Covid-19 Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi have developed an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven mobile application for Covid-19 patients to monitor and accurately...
Read more

Delight Your Five Senses With The Perfect Guide Of Rainbow Nation

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
With its adventurous atmosphere, stunning wildlife, vibrant culture, rich heritage, and a varied bouquet of scenic surroundings spanning all geographical landforms, South Africa is...
Read more

90% Office Workers Are Dealing With WFH Related Health Problems

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
According to a recent survey, workers are sitting 20 percent more than they did pre-pandemic, 9 out of 10 are experiencing real health problems,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

informasi selanjutnya on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
situs slot online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
poker qq online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Idn Poker on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Criston on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
poker on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
informasi selanjutnya on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
slot online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
poker Qq online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
poker Qq online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada