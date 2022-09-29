EAM Jaishankar says PM Modi's advice to President Putin consistent with India's position

India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks to Russian President Vladimir Putin - that "today's era is not of war" - in the context of the invasion of Ukraine were consistent with the existing Indian position and they were perceived differently globally only because they were delivered in a face-to-face meeting of the two leaders.

Addressing reporters on Wednesday after his 10-day tour of the US that took him first to New York for the UN General Assembly (UNGA) meetings as head of the Indian delegation and then to Washington DC for bilateral talks, Jaishankar also said that the UN Security Council reforms and counterterrorism will be the focus of India's presidency of the elite world body in December, which will also be the last month of its eighth term as a non-permanent member.

The minister's Washington DC visit was packed with back-to-back meetings with officials - including a working dinner at Secretary of State Antony Blinken's home, lawmakers, business leaders, and policy mavens, but it was marked most starkly by considerable excitement on the American side over Modi's remarks to Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. It was seen - from the White House and the larger administration to US congress - as a major reversal in India's position, from sitting on the fence-sitting to truth-talking.

Jaishankar sought to tamp down the excitement somewhat, noting that India had been conveying the same message to Russia for a while, but privately. "The position that the Prime Minister took was consistent with a position that we have been taking earlier," he said.

India has been expressing "concern about the conflict, about the urgency for early cessation of hostilities, about the need for dialogue and diplomacy. So there has been a steady refrain," he said further.