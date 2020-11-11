Domestic Airlines to Deploy Up to 70% of Flight Capacity

The Centre on Wednesday allowed domestic airlines to deploy up to 70 percent of their flight capacity from an earlier 60 percent, with immediate effect.

Till now, the Centre had permitted only 60 percent capacity utilization in the domestic sector with effect from September 2.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

In June, the capacity was raised to 45 percent from an initial 33 percent.

In order, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday increased the capacity limit.

It said that the partial modification of the earlier order has been undertaken after a review of the current status of scheduled domestic operations vis-a-vis passenger demand for air travel.

ALSO READ: Sleep Deprivation Leading to Greater Anxiety Risk

Passenger air services were suspended on March 25 due to the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19, though domestic air services resumed in a phased manner from May 25. (IANS)