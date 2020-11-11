Thursday, November 12, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Domestic Airlines to Deploy Up to 70% of Flight Capacity
IndiaLead StoryLife StyleTravel

Domestic Airlines to Deploy Up to 70% of Flight Capacity

Centre had permitted only 60 percent capacity utilization

0
Airlines
Ministry of Aviation to increase the capacity limit. Unsplash

The Centre on Wednesday allowed domestic airlines to deploy up to 70 percent of their flight capacity from an earlier 60 percent, with immediate effect.

Till now, the Centre had permitted only 60 percent capacity utilization in the domestic sector with effect from September 2.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

In June, the capacity was raised to 45 percent from an initial 33 percent.

In order, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday increased the capacity limit.

It said that the partial modification of the earlier order has been undertaken after a review of the current status of scheduled domestic operations vis-a-vis passenger demand for air travel.

ALSO READ: Sleep Deprivation Leading to Greater Anxiety Risk

Passenger air services were suspended on March 25 due to the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19, though domestic air services resumed in a phased manner from May 25. (IANS)

Previous articleRestaurants Offering Stunning Diwali Dining Experience

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Restaurants Offering Stunning Diwali Dining Experience

NewsGram Desk - 0
If you have missed going out for a while, with the festival around the corner people are cautiously stepping out to celebrate. If you're...
Read more
Business

Infinique Mall- Online Curated Mall That Retails Rare

NewsGram Desk - 0
Looking to shop for some bespoke and unique products from the cool confines of your home/office that can be delivered right at your doorstep? The...
Read more
Lead Story

Indians Prioritize Wellbeing Along With Plans For 2021

NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian consumers are mapping out their holiday season and shopping plans, but prioritizing their well-being comes first as most choose to spend more time...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Domestic Airlines to Deploy Up to 70% of Flight Capacity

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Centre on Wednesday allowed domestic airlines to deploy up to 70 percent of their flight capacity from an earlier 60 percent, with immediate...
Read more

Restaurants Offering Stunning Diwali Dining Experience

India NewsGram Desk - 0
If you have missed going out for a while, with the festival around the corner people are cautiously stepping out to celebrate. If you're...
Read more

Infinique Mall- Online Curated Mall That Retails Rare

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Looking to shop for some bespoke and unique products from the cool confines of your home/office that can be delivered right at your doorstep? The...
Read more

Indians Prioritize Wellbeing Along With Plans For 2021

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian consumers are mapping out their holiday season and shopping plans, but prioritizing their well-being comes first as most choose to spend more time...
Read more

ITC Launches Earth Positive Chocolate- Fabelle La Terre

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
In the backdrop of consumers evolving preferences and its resolve to create a positive environmental footprint, ITC Ltd.s Fabelle Chocolates has launched a guilt-free...
Read more

Sleep Deprivation Leading to Greater Anxiety Risk

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Getting only half a night's sleep hijacks the brain's ability to unlearn fear-related memories, which might put people at greater risk of conditions such...
Read more

Depression During COVID Due to Job Insecurity

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found a strong association between employment insecurity and common symptoms of anxiety and depression among young adults due to COVID-19. The study, published...
Read more

New Treatment Developed for Lung Fibrosis

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Lung fibrosis -- a condition in which the lungs become scarred over time -- has been a concern for COVID-19 patients, say, researchers, adding...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada