Thursday, March 11, 2021
Durable, High Performance, And Energy Efficient Refrigerators In India

Not to worry as your search ends below with this list of best refrigerators in India

refrigerators
Best refrigerators available in India. Pixabay

By Engine

Coming home tired and going straight to open the fridge to find a companion for your tummy is a new normal. Bet you like to sneak around at night to take out some ice-cream and binge-watch Netflix.

The whole experience can go to the next level if you have a perfect fridge. Nowadays, refrigerators come with wonderful features and modified technology. Not only does it have ample space to welcome your food cravings, but it also saves money.

The question is, how would you find a perfect refrigerator? Not to worry as your search ends below with this list of best refrigerators in India

Let’s dive straight into high-performing and energy-efficient refrigerators in India.

Double Door Refrigerators

1. Haier 258 L 3 Star

Haier 258 L is the star of the list. Inverter frost-free, with enough space to hold daily needs and occasional additions to the food.

Its 5 in 1 convertible model makes it stand out tall. You can turn a freezer into a fridge if you need extra space. Turbo icing mode works flawlessly under stabilizer-free operations.

You can welcome this companion into your kitchen for Rs. 21700.

2. LG 308 L 2 Star

Again, a beautiful, inverter frost-free refrigerator. It seamlessly maintains the equal temperature in all parts of the fridge by the Door Cooling feature.

300 liters is a pretty good space. Although, you can always turn the freezer into a fridge.

refrigerators
LG 308 L 2 Star Double Door refrigerator. Flickr

The coolest thing about this product is, the LG app lets you manage the fridge from your smartphone. Toughened glass shelves add beauty to the fridge.

The current price is around Rs.30,000.

3. Haier 565 L Side-by-Side refrigerator

This one is a big brother of all the refrigerators and comes with a side-by-side double door.

The capacity is perfect for large families. The freezer alone comes with 218L space.

Because of fewer power fluctuations, it runs a pretty good life. You can adjust the temperature without worrying about energy consumption.

The best part is, it has a Smart Holiday Function to set temperature when you are not around.

The current cost of this beast is Rs. 55,000.

Single Door Refrigerator

1. LG 215 L 4 Star

This stunning fridge is perfect for small families.

It’s an inverter direct cool fridge, noise-free, and energy-saving product.

Strong shelves are made of toughened glass with moist ‘n’ fresh storage to keep things fresh for a week.

It’s not a frost-free refrigerator, though. But it has a smart connect feature to work on a home inverter in case of a power cut.

You can get this refrigerator for around Rs. 18,600.

2. Whirlpool 190 L 3 Star

refrigerators
Whirlpool 190 L is a small, simple, and budget-friendly refrigerator. Flickr

Whirlpool 190 L is a small, simple, and budget-friendly refrigerator.

Its direct cool feature cools faster and works smoothly without a stabilizer. It can auto-connect to your home inverter without consuming much energy.

The fridge keeps vegetables fresh for a longer time.

Just like the above model, you’ll have to defrost it manually.

As it only costs around Rs. 11,000, this refrigerator is perfect for bachelors or even for students.

Based on your family size and day-to-day requirements, the above models are a perfect match for the kitchen.

Prefer a double-door fridge if you live with a family. Otherwise, a single-door would be more than sufficient.

FAQs

Which is the best single-door refrigerator in India?

Whirlpool 190 L 3 Star is the best one in India. It’s cheap and works flawlessly for a longer duration.

Which is the best double door refrigerator in India?

Haier 258 L 3 Star is by far the best one. It serves your storage needs pretty well.

ALSO READ: Samsung India Grabs Top Position in Refrigerator Market With 33.9% Market Share

Which is the best 5-star refrigerator in India?

The 198L Samsung RR21T2H2WCU/HL is what you are looking for. The product is durable, consumes less energy, and is suitable for moderate storage.

Which is the best convertible refrigerator in India?

Samsung has a good range of convertible refrigerators in India. The price range starts from around Rs.24,000 to Rs.37,000.

Which type of compressor is the best to choose from?

Inverter compressors are the most recommended as it comes with better cooling efficiency and stores the content for a longer time.

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored and hence, promotes some commercial links.)

