Friday, March 26, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Eating Out Associated With An Increased Risk Of All-Cause Death
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Eating Out Associated With An Increased Risk Of All-Cause Death

Evidence has shown that meals away from home tend to be higher in energy density, fat, and sodium, but lower in fruits, vegetables, whole grains

0
eating out
Eating out is linked to all cause death. Unsplash

Dining out is a popular activity worldwide, but a team of researchers has found that eating out very frequently is significantly associated with an increased risk of all-cause death. The study, published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, said that among the study participants, 2,781 deaths occurred, including 511 deaths from cardiovascular disease and 638 deaths from cancer.

“Our findings from this large nationally representative sample of US adults show that frequent consumption of meals prepared away from home is significantly associated with increased risk of all-cause mortality,” said researcher Yang Du from the University of Iowa in the US.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Although some restaurants provide high-quality foods, the dietary quality for meals away from home, especially from fast-food chains, is usually lower compared to meals cooked at home. Evidence has shown that meals away from home tend to be higher in energy density, fat, and sodium, but lower in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and protective nutrients such as dietary fiber and antioxidants.

eating out
Eating out regularly is unhealthy. Unsplash

For the study, the researchers analyzed data from responses to questionnaires administered during face-to-face household interviews from 35,084 adults aged 20 years or older who participated in the National Health and Nutritional Examination Survey 1999-2014. The respondents reported their dietary habits including frequency of eating meals prepared away from home.

ALSO READ: Health Goals That Are ‘SMART’

During 291,475 person-years of follow-up, 2,781 deaths occurred, including 511 deaths from cardiovascular disease and 638 deaths from cancer. “Emerging, although still limited, evidence suggests that eating out frequently is associated with increased risk of chronic diseases, such as obesity and diabetes and biomarkers of other chronic diseases,” said lead investigator Wei Bao from the varsity.

“However, little is known about the association between eating meals away from home and risk of mortality,” Bao added. Future studies are still needed to look more closely at the association of eating out with death from cardiovascular disease, cancer, dementia, and other chronic diseases, the researchers said. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleAlzheimer’s Disease Seems To Progress Faster In Women Than In Men
Next articleSuggesting The Mastery Of Five Elements To Maintain A Correct Balance

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Yes, Your Second-Hand Car Needs Insurance. Here’s WHY

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Chola MS A common myth about owning second-hand cars is that you don’t have to insure them. Many new car owners are moving towards...
Read more
Business

SYPWAI Platform – There Is A Place For Everyone Who Wants To Teach AI

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Evelina Brown SYPWAI has focused not on its expansion, but the development of companies as well AI introduction drives business growth and revenue by creating...
Read more
Business

12 Most Prominent Reasons Why You Should Prefer To Buy USD

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Akash Sharma Foreign banks, as well as countries, actually have an inevitable demand for dollars for the purpose of international trading. Here we are...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,537FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Yes, Your Second-Hand Car Needs Insurance. Here’s WHY

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Chola MS A common myth about owning second-hand cars is that you don’t have to insure them. Many new car owners are moving towards...
Read more

SYPWAI Platform – There Is A Place For Everyone Who Wants To Teach AI

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Evelina Brown SYPWAI has focused not on its expansion, but the development of companies as well AI introduction drives business growth and revenue by creating...
Read more

12 Most Prominent Reasons Why You Should Prefer To Buy USD

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Akash Sharma Foreign banks, as well as countries, actually have an inevitable demand for dollars for the purpose of international trading. Here we are...
Read more

History Dishtory: Adventures And Recipes From The Past

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Have you ever wondered what the first meal was on the Moon or the last one on the Titanic? Was a stuffed turkey actually...
Read more

Google Report: WFH Jobs Search Grew By 140 Percent Across India

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
With remote working becoming a norm during the initial phase of the Covid-19 pandemic, there was 140 percent growth in "work from home WFH...
Read more

Suggesting The Mastery Of Five Elements To Maintain A Correct Balance

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Mental health rides on how we feel, and our emotions, in turn, are considerably shaped by socio-cultural norms. Thus, our early environment is crucial...
Read more

Eating Out Associated With An Increased Risk Of All-Cause Death

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Dining out is a popular activity worldwide, but a team of researchers has found that eating out very frequently is significantly associated with an...
Read more

Alzheimer’s Disease Seems To Progress Faster In Women Than In Men

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has found that Alzheimer's disease seems to progress faster in women than in men as the protein linked to the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

인터넷바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더나인카지노 소개 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
in sink disposal unit on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리 카지노 쿠폰 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://centrovisitatorredeiguardiani.com/ on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
온라인 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
e-office software free download on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 톡 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
forex trade on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
free download dhoom 2 full movie on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,537FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada