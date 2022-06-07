See how 6 bottles are being recycled to make a T-shirt

Since the UN General Assembly designated June 5 as World Environment Day, it has served as a platform to raise awareness of the issues that we and our environment are facing. Whether it is air pollution, plastic pollution, sustainable consumption, or sea-level rise, environmental protection has become our top priority.

Plastic pollution has become a major concern in recent years. Plastic never decomposes; instead, it breaks down into tiny particles that end up in the ocean. It hurts the environment that may not appear to directly affect us, but it harms our mother earth and our health.

According to reports, the world produces more than 400 tonnes of plastic per year, with the vast majority of products not being recycled. Many brands have recently taken charge of the situation and begun recycling pet bottles into garments, which is one method of reducing waste generation making a world more environmentally friendly.

Anjana Pasi, Director, MiniKlub says "It's just a small step that we are taking towards a sustainable nation. The collection made from recycled plastic is completely safe and skin-friendly. It is good for the environment since we are making new products from the old products which go into the garbage or are of no use to us."