Amid high inflation & weak rupee, FM Nirmala Sitharaman labels economic performance as 'impressive'

Even as economic growth and rising inflation remain major concerns for India, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying that these twin challenges would be in focus in the next Union Budget, the monthly economic review for September has said that country's economic performance has been "impressive" in the first half of 2022-23.

"Indian economic performance in the first half of 2022-23 has been impressive compared to the world. As measured by PMI composite index, the economic activity level was higher for India at 56.7 compared to 51.0 for the World level during April-Sept 2022," said the economic review which was released on Saturday by the Finance Ministry.

"While wholesale inflation has significantly reduced from its peak of 16.6 percent in May 2022 to 10.7 percent in September 2022 on account of moderating commodity prices and government measures, retail inflation remains above the RBI's upper tolerance band due to an uptick in food prices. However, food inflation is expected to moderate as the harvesting and procurement seasons progress, thereby contributing to a declining headline retail inflation in the rest of the fiscal year," it said while elaborating on inflation.