Experts 'bullish' on the Indian economy, may hit $5 trillion by 2025-26

India would be able to achieve the target of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2025-2026 despite the prevailing global headwinds, top officials told a Parliamentary panel on finance on Monday.

The officials further said that even as the geopolitical situation is highly volatile due to the Russia-Ukraine war, the Indian economy is doing well and at the current growth rate of 6.4 percent, it would be able to become a $5 trillion economy by 2025-26, sources privy to developments said.

The Parliamentary standing committee on finance had summoned senior government officials to seek their views on the overall economic outlook and roadmap for $5 trillion economy.

Economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth, Niti Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer, and Chief Economic Adviser V. Ananth Nageswaran are learnt to have made presentations before the committee, where the projections on the economic growth and the roadmap towards becoming a $5 trillion economy were given, sources informed further.

Finance Secretary T.V. Somanathan, who was also summoned by the panel, could not attend the meeting.

Sources informed that when the committee members asked the officials about data on employment, they were informed that in urban centers, the employment scenario was satisfactory.