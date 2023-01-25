Layoff Crisis: Brace yourself for deeper layoffs in 2023

Deeper layoffs are coming in 2023 as most business economists have predicted that their companies will cut payrolls in the coming months, media reports said.

According to a report in CNN citing a new survey, only 12 percent of economists -- surveyed by the National Association for Business Economics (NABE) -- anticipate employment will increase at their firms over the next three months, "down from 22 percent this fall".

This is the first time since the early days of the Covid pandemic that more business leaders anticipate jobs shrinking at their firms.