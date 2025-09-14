GST reforms for MSMEs to fuel growth and employment across India

New Delhi, Sep 14: By lowering GST rates across automobiles, food processing, apparel, logistics and handicrafts, the reforms strengthen supply chains, promote local manufacturing, and boost employment, especially for women, rural entrepreneurs, and informal sector workers, according to the government.

Multiple sectors such as garments, toys, handicrafts, leather, and MSMEs see enhanced employment opportunities, with a notable impact on women’s employment in textiles, tailoring, and dairy.

For example, lower GST on two-wheelers, cars, buses, and tractors increases demand, benefiting MSMEs in tyres, batteries, glass, plastics, and electronics.

Affordable bikes support gig workers, farmers, and rural traders and cheaper cars aid MSMEs and dealerships in small towns.

GST reduction to 5 per cent on tractors (less than 1800 cc) strengthens India's global tractor manufacturing leadership and assists ancillary MSMEs. GST on commercial goods vehicles (trucks, delivery vans) has been cut from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, lowering freight, logistics costs, inflationary pressures, and benefiting MSME truck owners.

GST on buses (10+ seats) reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, lowering costs for fleet operators, schools, and improving fare affordability for labourers.

GST on most food items reduced from 12 per cent/18 per cent to 5 per cent or nil, supporting MSMEs in food processing, small-scale processors, regional brands, dairy cooperatives, packaging, and cold storage.