How Indians Are Dominating the World’s Top Corporate Roles

Indians are rapidly rising to top positions in the global corporate world. From well-known leaders like Sundar Pichai (Google/Alphabet) to Satya Nadella (Microsoft), their presence is expanding beyond a few high-profile companies. This year, 11 Fortune 500 companies are led by CEOs of Indian origin, and the number continues to grow annually. To understand this trend, Wealth advisor Sarthak Ahuja said Newsweek studied over 30,000 business leaders worldwide and uncovered some fascinating insights into why Indians are increasingly taking on top leadership roles.
The study found that people of Indian origin are:
Three times more likely to show resilience and follow structured processes
Five times more likely to take calculated risks
Six times more likely to embrace challenges and adapt to change
These traits make them highly suited for executive roles, but there are also deeper reasons behind this success.
Indian families have long encouraged children to pursue technical knowledge, often in engineering or medicine, to improve the family’s economic status and secure better opportunities. This strong foundation in technical skills equips Indians with problem-solving, analytical, and leadership abilities, giving them an edge over many international peers.
Life in India is often unpredictable, presenting challenges in daily life—from navigating traffic to handling uncertainties. This environment teaches adaptability and quick thinking. The Newsweek study even noted that “if you can drive in India, you can drive anywhere in the world.” Such exposure fosters a “Jugaad mindset”, enabling leaders to stay calm and resourceful under pressure.
India’s diversity—with its many states, languages, and traditions—helps individuals develop the ability to interact comfortably with different cultures. Indian leaders are often more adept at managing multicultural teams and understanding diverse perspectives, an invaluable skill in global business settings.
In recent years, the perception of India and Indians abroad has improved significantly. Indian households in the US now have higher per capita incomes than any other nationality or race, enhancing the global reputation of Indian professionals. This growing respect makes Indian leaders more likely to be chosen for top executive positions, even in the face of negative stereotypes about India’s economy.
A combination of technical expertise, adaptability, cultural awareness, and global recognition, along with resilience and a strong work ethic, has fueled the rise of Indians as Fortune 500 CEOs. These qualities continue to help Indian leaders shine on the international corporate stage. [Rh/VP]
