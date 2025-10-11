How Indians Are Dominating the World’s Top Corporate Roles

Indians are rapidly rising to top positions in the global corporate world. From well-known leaders like Sundar Pichai (Google/Alphabet) to Satya Nadella (Microsoft), their presence is expanding beyond a few high-profile companies. This year, 11 Fortune 500 companies are led by CEOs of Indian origin, and the number continues to grow annually. To understand this trend, Wealth advisor Sarthak Ahuja said Newsweek studied over 30,000 business leaders worldwide and uncovered some fascinating insights into why Indians are increasingly taking on top leadership roles.

The study found that people of Indian origin are:

Three times more likely to show resilience and follow structured processes

Five times more likely to take calculated risks

Six times more likely to embrace challenges and adapt to change

These traits make them highly suited for executive roles, but there are also deeper reasons behind this success.