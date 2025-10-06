'India Mobile Congress 2025' to Showcase Nation's tech Strengths to World: CEO

New Delhi, Oct 6: The Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) CEO, P. Ramakrishna, said on Monday that the flagship annual event this year will showcase the country's technological strengths to the world.

This year's edition will also showcase how the Indian mobile and telecom ecosystem is evolving to meet global needs.

He further stated that indigenous platforms are certainly essential for self-reliance, but they will also strengthen India's position as a global telecom hub.

Speaking to the media, Ramakrishna said that an expo will also be held at the event, showcasing numerous use cases of AI in 5G. Additionally, use cases for 6G will also be showcased at the IMC 2025.

He urged visitors to experience how technology is evolving and how it will meet the needs of society. "It will be simpler to assess how new-age technologies will be utilised to enhance services for citizens if use cases are presented," he said.

The CEO informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the IMC, to be held between October 8-11 at Yashobhoomi in the national capital.