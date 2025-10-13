Adani Electricity, Adani Foundation's Swateja Mart Initiative Empowers Women Entrepreneurs

Mumbai, Oct 13: Adani Electricity, in association with the Adani Foundation, onMonday announced the overwhelming success of its Swateja Mart initiative, which empowered women entrepreneurs with sales of Rs 2.7 lakh during its week-long outreach 'Maha Mela'.

The Maha Mela, held from September 21 to 28, successfully provided a platform for women from Entrepreneurial Self-Help Groups (ESHGs) to showcase and sell their handcrafted and homemade products across various Adani Electricity offices and government establishments.

The week-long event saw impressive results, with a total of Rs 2,70,000 in sales generated across multiple locations, including Adani Electricity offices, Mantralaya, World Trade Centre, and T2 (Mumbai Airport).

The success not only boosted the financial livelihoods of the participating women but also strengthened their confidence and encouraged a path toward self-reliance.

The initiative, part of the Project ‘Swabhimaan’ programme, is a joint effort by Adani Electricity, Adani Foundation, MAVIM (Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal, and BMC, aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs.

"Swateja Mart is a testament to our commitment to sustainable community development," said an Adani Electricity spokesperson.

"Through our 'Swabhimaan' project, we are not just providing a market; we are building an ecosystem that fosters entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and self-reliance among women from underprivileged communities. We believe this initiative will significantly enhance their livelihoods and contribute to their overall well-being," the spokesperson added.