US-Iran Conflict Threatens India’s Fuel Supply Chain as Hormuz Disruptions Hit LPG, LNG and Crude Oil

After joint US-Israeli strikes on Tehran and other major cities on 28 February 2026, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards informally closed the Strait of Hormuz – the only waterway into and out of the Persian Gulf. The narrow passage between Iran and Oman is one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints, handling a significant share of global oil and gas trade.

This closure was formalized on 2 March 2026. Disruptions in tanker movement through the Strait threaten supplies of cooking gas, natural gas and crude oil, raising concerns about India’s energy security.

According to estimates cited by analysts, roughly half of India’s crude oil imports and more than half of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports pass through the strait. Trade data from the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS) reveals that India buys nearly 47% of its LNG from Qatar alone.

Analysts warn that while crude oil supplies are relatively well protected by reserves, the immediate pressure could fall on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), the fuel used in cylinders for household cooking. According to intelligence firm Kpler, India imports around 80-90% of its supply from Gulf countries and almost all shipments transit the Strait of Hormuz.

As tensions in the region intensified, insurers withdrew war risk coverage and several vessels halted transit through the waterway, effectively choking tanker traffic through the strait. Domestically, India’s energy industry is scrambling to adapt to the supply disruption. The government has already issued directives to restructure distribution systems, while exploring alternative sources for gas imports.