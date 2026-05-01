Commercial LPG Price Hike Shocks Restaurants, 19-kg Cylinder Cost Up by ₹993

In addition, the price of 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders has been increased by ₹261 per cylinder. Despite this sharp rise in commercial LPG prices, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has confirmed that there has been no change in the price of domestic LPG cylinders (14.2 kg), offering relief to millions of households.

Retail prices of petrol and diesel have also remained unchanged, even as global fuel prices continue to rise. This marks the third increase in commercial LPG prices since late February 2026, when geopolitical tensions escalated in West Asia following a joint military operation by the United States and Israel against Iran. The first hike occurred in early March, followed by another increase on April 1, 2026.

According to IOC, oil marketing companies have adopted a calibrated approach by adjusting bulk and commercial LPG prices while shielding domestic consumers. “Retail prices of petrol and diesel have been kept unchanged for consumers, who account for nearly 90% of total consumption. Prices of kerosene supplied through the public distribution system (PDS) have also remained unchanged,” the company said as per Moneycontrol.