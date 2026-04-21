Thousands of Migrants Face Lathi Charges and Delays at Surat Railway Station Amidst LPG Crisis, While BJP Organises ‘Voters Special’ Trains for Bengali Workers Ahead of Polls

Railway officials estimate that more than 23,000 passengers arrived at the station to board six trains heading to northern states. Platforms and holding areas were filled beyond capacity, with passengers queuing through the night and into the next day under extreme heat.

Eyewitness accounts described long waits, lack of access to drinking water, and overcrowded compartments. Many passengers reported standing in queues for over 12-15 hours, often without food or the ability to leave their place in line. Some said they were forced to travel standing due to lack of space inside trains.

The situation escalated around late morning when sections of the crowd broke queues and climbed over barricades in an attempt to board departing trains. Police and railway security personnel resorted to lathi charge to restore order. Women and children were among those affected, with reports of suffocation, dehydration and distress amid the overcrowding.

Despite additional train services, ticket counters and security deployment, the scale of the crowd overwhelmed arrangements. Several passengers were unable to board trains and had to return, while others continued to wait in difficult conditions.

Officials maintained that operations remained under control and attributed the surge to seasonal travel demand. They said multiple special trains were introduced and over 21,000 passengers were eventually cleared during the day. However, on-ground accounts pointed to severe gaps in basic facilities, including shade, water, medical support and information systems.

Amid these conditions, a contrasting scene unfolded later the same day at the same station.