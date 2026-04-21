Thousands of Migrants Face Lathi Charges and Delays at Surat Railway Station Amidst LPG Crisis, While BJP Organises ‘Voters Special’ Trains for Bengali Workers Ahead of Polls

Key Points
Thousands of migrant workers faced overcrowding, long queues, heat and police action at Surat’s Udhna station amid an LPG shortage and industrial slowdown.
On the same day, a special AC train carrying around 1,300 Bengali migrant workers, identified as BJP supporters, departed smoothly for West Bengal.
The BJP and local associations plan to transport around 5,000 such voters through multiple trains as part of election mobilisation.
A surge of migrant workers at Surat’s Udhna railway station on 19 April 2026 has exposed starkly contrasting conditions for migrant workers in the city: thousands faced chaotic conditions and police crackdowns, while a separate group boarded a specially arranged train to West Bengal under organised and facilitated conditions.
The station witnessed massive crowding as migrant workers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha gathered in large numbers to return home. The rush was driven by a mix of summer travel, rising living costs, and disruptions linked to the exacerbating LPG crisis and slowing industrial activity in Surat’s textile and diamond sectors.
Railway officials estimate that more than 23,000 passengers arrived at the station to board six trains heading to northern states. Platforms and holding areas were filled beyond capacity, with passengers queuing through the night and into the next day under extreme heat.
Eyewitness accounts described long waits, lack of access to drinking water, and overcrowded compartments. Many passengers reported standing in queues for over 12-15 hours, often without food or the ability to leave their place in line. Some said they were forced to travel standing due to lack of space inside trains.
The situation escalated around late morning when sections of the crowd broke queues and climbed over barricades in an attempt to board departing trains. Police and railway security personnel resorted to lathi charge to restore order. Women and children were among those affected, with reports of suffocation, dehydration and distress amid the overcrowding.
Despite additional train services, ticket counters and security deployment, the scale of the crowd overwhelmed arrangements. Several passengers were unable to board trains and had to return, while others continued to wait in difficult conditions.
Officials maintained that operations remained under control and attributed the surge to seasonal travel demand. They said multiple special trains were introduced and over 21,000 passengers were eventually cleared during the day. However, on-ground accounts pointed to severe gaps in basic facilities, including shade, water, medical support and information systems.
Amid these conditions, a contrasting scene unfolded later the same day at the same station.
A “Voters Special” train carrying around 1,300 Bengali migrant workers departed for West Bengal in what officials and reports described as an organised and smooth process. Passengers boarded without disruption, waving the national flag and raising chants of “Vande Mataram” and “Jai Shree Ram” as they prepared to travel to vote in the upcoming Assembly elections.
These passengers were handpicked as part of a larger mobilisation effort by the BJP. According to reports, the initiative aims to send around 5,000 such migrant voters back to their home state through multiple trains. The arrangement was coordinated by the BJP’s Surat unit along with the Surat Bengali Samaj. Travel for these passengers is being provided free of cost, including AC coach facilities, with additional trains scheduled in the coming days.
Organisers said the initiative is meant to enable migrant workers who may otherwise struggle with travel costs or ticket availability to exercise their voting rights. The trains are expected to travel directly to Kolkata, reducing transit challenges for passengers.
The mobilisation follows weeks of planning, including identification and verification of voters considered eligible to participate in the West Bengal elections. Reports indicate that applications were vetted to ensure that only valid voters were included in the programme.
Surat is home to a significant population of Bengali migrant workers, estimated at over 2.5 lakh, many of whom are employed in the jewellery, textile and zari industries. The BJP’s outreach to this group is seen as part of a broader election strategy ahead of polling scheduled in two phases on 23 April and 29 April 2026.
The contrast between the two sets of passengers has drawn attention to differences in access, facilitation and travel conditions at the same location.
While migrant workers travelling to states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh navigated long queues, overcrowding and limited facilities, those on the special train experienced a controlled boarding process with logistical support.
Workers cited reduced work opportunities, rising costs and difficulty accessing affordable cooking gas as key reasons for returning home. Recent disruptions in energy supply chains linked to tensions in West Asia have affected LPG availability, adding to the challenges faced by migrant workers living in informal housing with limited access to alternative fuel sources. Industrial slowdown in Surat has further contributed to the outflow, with some textile units reducing working hours and demand weakening in certain sectors.
Labour representatives and political voices have questioned the disparity. A union leader in Surat said the administration struggled to manage the general crowd while facilitating a separate arrangement for a specific group of passengers.
Railway authorities, however, have maintained that there was no shortage of trains and that additional services were introduced to manage demand. They attributed the disorder to rumours about train availability and an unexpected surge in passengers. Many passengers countered this rationale, arguing that similar conditions occur almost annually at times of heightened demand.
The developments at Udhna station reflect a wider pattern seen across industrial hubs, where migrant workers continue to face constraints in transport, living conditions and access to essential services during periods of economic stress.
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