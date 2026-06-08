Digital India’s Paradox: Cash in Circulation and UPI Payments Surge While ATMs in Small Cities Face Acute Cash Crisis

According to The Economic Times, ATM operators have already warned of the cash crisis in a meeting with RBI and SBI on June 5, 2026. Many ATM operators corroborate that the issue is majorly linked with SBI. When ATMs remain shut due to cash shortages, operators lose revenue from the related transaction fees and interchange fees. Due to this, CATMi, representing the ATM industry, reports that the sector has already suffered losses exceeding ₹100 crore and demands compensation for the same.

An ATM company CEO spoke anonymously to NavBharat Times. He said, “This issue is particularly linked to SBI. Smaller banks are managing the situation, but SBI’s challenges have intensified. Most of the cash is being routed to metro cities, reducing cash supply in other regions.” The industry also saw a rise in fuel prices, which resulted in an increase in the cost of cash transport to the machines, contributing to the loss.

While the primary goal of demonetization, to seize black money in circulation, was not realized, it has led to a significant rise in digital payments. This, in turn, has created another challenge in ATM operations as the general demand for withdrawals declines. However, this creates the paradox of how the cash in circulation keeps rising despite the cashless transactions.

Experts believe that, while more transactions are being carried out through the digital medium, there is still an increase in cash holdings, which is tough to eradicate. As of May 29, 2026, ₹42.56 lakh crore worth of cash is in circulation as per RBI data. While there is no estimate of how much of this is black, the general notion of having cash at home correlates to security and emergency holdings.

In modern India, post-demonetization, the cash debate is unparalleled. While digits on your screen may constitute major transactions, the security of banknotes at home is still seen as something worth preserving among the masses. However, SBI’s failure to replenish ATMs in tier-2 and tier-3 areas still remains a major concern.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra in a statement on June 5, 2026, said that they do have the resources to replenish ATMs if shortages arise. He said RBI prepares annual currency requirements according to estimates and provides banks accordingly. After the latest monetary policy announcement on June 5, Malhotra addressed the issue, saying, “We will ensure if there is a shortage, we have sufficient currency to go and fill and refill the ATMs and bank branches.”