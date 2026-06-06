Question SEBI Need To Answer: How did ₹15.15 Lakh Crore Revenue Gap by Rajesh Export Went Unnoticed for Four Years? Opposition Flags Links with Modi Government

RAJESH MEHTA has allegedly pulled off one of the biggest scams in India’s history, raising questions from the opposition leaders, journalists and activists over his ties with the central government. The opposition asks the question on how such a revenue gap of ₹15.15 lakh crore went unnoticed for four years by agencies like SEBI or ED.

While the SEBI investigation is still ongoing, the first major red flag is the way it began. The stock market regulator or the Enforcement Directorate didn’t find out about the alleged revenue gap for over 4 years. It was only after a shareholder of Rajesh Exports raised the issue that SEBI started its probe in March 2024.

The SEBI filing has been ongoing for over 2 years and only an interim order has been released so far. The critics have pointed out that there is involvement of the government that is delaying this investigation, and that they don't want all the facts to come out.

India’s main opposition party, Congress, in their public statement on X, directly names Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson of SEBI, for sitting idle for 7 months while LIC continues to fund Rajesh Exports. When other mutual funds were alarmed by the ongoing SEBI probe, the government-owned corporation held over its 10.8% stake in the company despite the share price of Rajesh Exports plummeting 49% in the last year.