“State Barbers of India”: Netizens React as SBI ATM Turns Into Hair Salon in Bihar’s Danapur

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A video has gone viral on social media showing an SBI ATM being transformed into a haircut salon. The incident is from the Danapur area near Patna in Bihar. In the viral clip, a man can be seen cutting another man’s hair inside a booth that still appears to be an SBI ATM from the outside. After someone recorded and shared the unusual sight online, the video quickly spread across social media, leaving many people laughing and reacting to it.
From outside, the shop looks exactly like a normal State Bank of India ATM. The blue SBI ATM board, glass door, and small kiosk structure make it appear like a functioning ATM centre. However, once people enter the booth expecting to withdraw money, they instead find salon chairs, mirrors, haircut machines, and customers getting haircuts or beard trims.
This bizarre setup from Danapur quickly grabbed the attention of social media users. Videos of the unusual “ATM salon” spread rapidly online, with many users reposting and commenting on it, leaving netizens both confused and amused.
According to local reports, the structure earlier housed an ATM machine and had been operating as an SBI ATM for several years. A few months before the salon opened, the machine was removed and the ATM was shut down. However, even after the ATM stopped functioning, the SBI signboard reportedly remained outside unchanged, making many people believe it was still an ATM.
The empty space was later rented out to the salon owner, who started operating the hair salon inside the booth while the ATM branding remained outside. According to reports, after the videos went viral, the SBI logo and ATM board were removed from the shop.
Social media was flooded with memes and jokes related to the incident. One user called it “State Barbers of India,” while another joked, “AI can’t even enter Bihar.” A different user made a wordplay joke by calling it “Kesh (hair) withdrawal.” Another social media user wrote, “Actually, that is a good idea. No need for providing security for the ATM and a decent way to use the available space.”
Meanwhile, one person shared a GIF of Ashish Chanchlani saying, “Hamare yahan aisa hi hota hai.” Another joked, “What’s wrong with ATM — AnyTime Makeover.” One user commented in Hindi, “Bihar mein sab mumkin hai, mere darwaze par se tractor ki battery le gaye 2 din pehle.” Another person hilariously wrote, “Imagine entering urgently for cash and hearing ‘baal kaise kaatna hai?’”
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