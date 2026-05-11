“State Barbers of India”: Netizens React as SBI ATM Turns Into Hair Salon in Bihar’s Danapur

This bizarre setup from Danapur quickly grabbed the attention of social media users. Videos of the unusual “ATM salon” spread rapidly online, with many users reposting and commenting on it, leaving netizens both confused and amused.

According to local reports, the structure earlier housed an ATM machine and had been operating as an SBI ATM for several years. A few months before the salon opened, the machine was removed and the ATM was shut down. However, even after the ATM stopped functioning, the SBI signboard reportedly remained outside unchanged, making many people believe it was still an ATM.

The empty space was later rented out to the salon owner, who started operating the hair salon inside the booth while the ATM branding remained outside. According to reports, after the videos went viral, the SBI logo and ATM board were removed from the shop.