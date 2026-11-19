Shares of smaller companies trade in lower volumes than large cap stocks, so selling large blocks quickly can push prices down. Since March 2024, at SEBI’s direction, fund houses have disclosed stress test results for their small cap and mid cap schemes, showing how many days it would take to sell 25% and 50% of the portfolio under set assumptions. An analysis of the ten largest small cap funds found that the average time to liquidate half the portfolio fell to 27 days in June 2026, down from a peak of 44.2 days in January 2026.

These results are published on each fund house’s website and on the AMFI website. A higher number of days indicates that a fund may find it harder to meet heavy redemptions without affecting prices, which is useful context when comparing schemes.

Key Factors A First-Time Investor Should Assess

● Time Horizon: A long horizon, commonly seven years or more, gives the investment time to move through a full market cycle. Money needed within three to five years faces a real risk of being withdrawn during a downturn.

● Portfolio Allocation: In a first equity portfolio, small cap mutual funds are usually held as a smaller satellite position alongside a diversified core, such as a large cap, flexi cap or index fund.

● Mode of Investment: A systematic investment plan (SIP) spreads purchases across market levels and reduces the risk of investing a lump sum near a peak. It does not prevent losses.

● Emergency Reserve: A cash reserve covering several months of expenses should be in place first, so that a market fall does not force a sale.

● Scheme-level Checks: The riskometer, portfolio concentration, expense ratio, stress test results and the fund manager’s record across both rising and falling markets deserve as much attention as recent returns.

How Gains From Small Cap Funds Are Taxed