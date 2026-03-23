Laljit Singh Bhullar Case Just the Tip of the Iceberg, Exposes Broader Trend in AAP-Governed States

Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, who was the District Manager of the same department, was reportedly summoned to Bhullar’s residence. It is alleged that he was forced to confess to accepting bribes of ₹10 lakh each for passing tenders. He was allegedly threatened at gunpoint and pressured through threats against his family. A video of this alleged confession was also recorded.

According to the allegations, Bhullar continued to subject Randhawa to mental harassment. The pressure eventually became unbearable, leading Randhawa to take his own life.

Not One, But Many Bhullars in the Aam Aadmi Party

The Bhullar case is not an isolated incident but part of a larger pattern within the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab since it came to power in 2022. Within two months, then Health Minister Vijay Singla was accused of demanding a bribe of ₹16 crore and was later caught red-handed in the case. Despite Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s claims of a zero-tolerance policy toward corruption, such incidents raise serious concerns about Punjab becoming a hotbed of corruption.

Similarly, Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Ratan Kotfatta was accused of demanding a ₹5 lakh bribe from a village head for development work and was later prosecuted. Aam Aadmi Party MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra was accused in a rape case and was arrested on February 7, 2024. He later managed to flee to Australia and now claims that he will return to India only when he gets justice.

In Delhi as well, controversies have surrounded the party. When the government was formed in 2015, the Aam Aadmi Party's stature in Kapashed could be seen when bouncers were called in to remove just four or five people from the party, an incident I personally witnessed. Their true colors were revealed there as well. The entire society knows about the Swati Maliwal case and how she was allegedly assaulted, raising further questions about the party’s conduct.