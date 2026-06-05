Polluting Today, Suffering Tomorrow: Humanity's Environmental Betrayal

Closely linked to these issues is the broader problem of environmental degradation. Forests are being cleared, natural habitats are shrinking, and biodiversity is declining at an unprecedented rate. Climate change, driven largely by human activities, is intensifying droughts, floods, heatwaves, and extreme weather events. The degradation of natural ecosystems weakens the Earth's ability to regulate climate, purify water, and support life. As nature loses its resilience, humanity becomes increasingly vulnerable.

As we observe World Environment Day, we must remember that the choices we make today will shape the world we leave behind for future generations. Protecting the environment is not only about saving nature; it is about safeguarding our own future. The Earth has always cared for us. Now, it is our turn to care for the Earth.

(Writer is the editor-in-chief of NewsGram and former President of the Bharatiya Liberal Party.)