“I No Longer Have the Courage to Take the NEET Exam Again”: 18-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Writes in Final Note After Exam Cancellation

A MONTH HAS PASSED since the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the NEET UG 2026 examination, which was held on May 3, 2026, following allegations of a paper leak. An 18-year-old NEET aspirant from Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district allegedly died by suicide amid the controversy surrounding the paper leak. The victim, identified as Akanksha Chaturvedi, was found hanging in her room in Nagpur on May 20, 2026, where she had been preparing for the entrance examination.

Chaturvedi’s tragic death reignited the discourse on the repercussions faced by young minds due to educational mishaps. The victim had been preparing for the exam at a coaching centre in Nagpur and was reportedly battling depression after news of the exam's cancellation emerged.

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The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG is a large-scale entrance examination conducted across the country, allowing students to seek admission to their preferred medical colleges. The exam, which was held on May 3, 2026, was reportedly taken by nearly 2.28 million candidates at more than 5,000 centres across India.

What was written in Akanksha Chaturvedi’s Suicide Note?

The cancellation led to widespread protests, sparking public outrage and political backlash. Just days after Chaturvedi’s death, a note attributed to her was discovered and went viral on social media. The note revealed the emotional and mental pressure she had been carrying, with many users claiming that she was a victim of the Indian education system. In the note, she wrote, “Mom and Dad, you had faith that your daughter would study hard and become a doctor, but I no longer have the courage to take the NEET exam again.”

She further wrote that she no longer had the confidence to score well in another attempt. “I was scoring good marks in my first attempt, but now there is no guarantee that I will perform well again. I am sorry, Mom and Dad. I have ruined everything,” Akanksha Chaturvedi wrote in her final note.

According to the victim’s neighbours, her father, Krishna Kumar, is a farmer who had taken loans to fund her education. NDTV reported, citing her relatives, that Kumar had taken a ₹3 lakh loan through a Kisan Credit Card for his daughter’s studies. Her uncle stated that Akanksha was in shock after the exam's cancellation and eventually stopped eating and talking. He added, “She was extremely happy after the exam and told us she expected to score more than 650 marks.”

In a similar incident, a 16-year-old NEET aspirant from Jharkhand died by suicide following the NEET paper leak.

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Cockroach Janata Party Demands Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation

Following widespread outrage over repeated educational lapses involving NEET, CBSE, and SSE, the newly founded Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The party held a press conference on June 3, 2026, seeking accountability from those responsible.

CJP member Sourav Das said, “A total of 8 lakh people have signed a petition asking for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. There is not a single answer from their side.”

He further stated that the party seeks accountability from the education system. Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of CJP, has called on people to join him at Jantar Mantar on June 6, 2026, for a peaceful protest demanding the resignation of the Education Minister over several recent educational lapses.

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