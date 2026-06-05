DELUSIONAL TAKE: “Pani Jo Aata Hai Woh Evaporate ho Jata Hai” Says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on the Water Shortage Crisis in Delhi

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While speaking at a BJP public event, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shocked people once again. She spoke about the water scarcity in Delhi in a video that went viral on June 4, 2026. In the video, she gave a reason that surprised many netizens, who started resharing it repeatedly on X while highlighting what the Chief Minister was saying. In the video, Gupta says that the water shortage in Delhi is being caused by evaporation due to extreme weather conditions.
Delhi has been facing a recurring water shortage crisis in many areas, and in some places, the water quality is reportedly too poor to drink. Complaints of water shortages have emerged repeatedly from Janakpuri, Lajpat Nagar, Hauz Khas, and several other parts of Delhi. Many residents complain that there is no water supply, while others allege that the water has a foul smell and is mixed with sewage.
The peak summer season is currently underway, with temperatures sometimes rising to 46 degrees Celsius, which is considered life-threatening. During such extreme weather, people need basic necessities the most, including water. However, the demand for water has long exceeded the available supply, and many people are allegedly being forced to consume contaminated water. While these problems continue, Rekha Gupta, the Chief Minister of Delhi, has attributed the issue to high temperatures.
She is heard saying in the video, “Pani ki kitni dikkat ho rahi hai. Jab itni bhari garmi ho rahi hai, pani jo aata hai wo evaporate ho jata hai beech me kuch pani, to uske karan shortage ho jati hai.” According to her remarks, due to Delhi's extreme summer heat, some of the water meant for distribution evaporates on the way, leading to shortages across the city.
Her comments were criticised by many, including opposition leaders. INC spokesperson Ragini Nayak wrote on X, “These are the thoughts of Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ji on the water crisis in Delhi, I mean, there should be some limit to foolishness.” Former Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also wrote on X sarcastically, “AIQ CM Rekha Gupta explains - Water evaporation is the cause of water shortage in Delhi. So “Condensation” should be an upcoming solution.”
Lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan also commented on the issue, writing, “Our gutter gas making chaiwala has spawned many scientists as ministers & CMs. Here is our own CM Rekha Gupta with her scientific nuggets on why there is water shortage!”
Apart from political leaders, many social media users also reacted to the video. One person wrote, “Water gets evaporated..WHAT?? Some1 ask her to check the conditions of the Delhi Jal Board's water trucks, they are barely in good condition and there lids are always open and bcoz of our space grade technology roads are filled with potholes and causes unnecessary spillage,” highlighting what they viewed as infrastructure problems within the Delhi Jal Board.
Another person argued that India needs to learn from foreign countries, writing, “I wonder what do they learn when they visit foreign countries? They apparently go to observe infra and implement it in India. But no, we don't see them comparing India with Japan, US, Canada kid countries. Do the government aspire to be like these countries? I doubt..”
One user wrote in jest, “Dear @X, is there a subscription plan where I’m not constantly enlightened by her intelligence?” Another person sarcastically remarked that next the government would say that electricity shortages happen because the “current gets tired while traveling.”
One user wrote, “I feel these Leaders often seem to mock their loyalists (Andh bhakts)to test their blind devotion versus their grasp on reality.”
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