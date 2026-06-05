DELUSIONAL TAKE: “Pani Jo Aata Hai Woh Evaporate ho Jata Hai” Says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on the Water Shortage Crisis in Delhi

While speaking at a BJP public event, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shocked people once again. She spoke about the water scarcity in Delhi in a video that went viral on June 4, 2026. In the video, she gave a reason that surprised many netizens, who started resharing it repeatedly on X while highlighting what the Chief Minister was saying. In the video, Gupta says that the water shortage in Delhi is being caused by evaporation due to extreme weather conditions.

Delhi has been facing a recurring water shortage crisis in many areas, and in some places, the water quality is reportedly too poor to drink. Complaints of water shortages have emerged repeatedly from Janakpuri, Lajpat Nagar, Hauz Khas, and several other parts of Delhi. Many residents complain that there is no water supply, while others allege that the water has a foul smell and is mixed with sewage.

The peak summer season is currently underway, with temperatures sometimes rising to 46 degrees Celsius, which is considered life-threatening. During such extreme weather, people need basic necessities the most, including water. However, the demand for water has long exceeded the available supply, and many people are allegedly being forced to consume contaminated water. While these problems continue, Rekha Gupta, the Chief Minister of Delhi, has attributed the issue to high temperatures.