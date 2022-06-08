How To Make A Tutorial Video With Filmora Screen Recorder

By: Hasan Raza

Computer programs are designed to make our everyday tasks easier. Individuals in video making, vlogging, and other technical editing work require a screen recorder. Screen recorder and video editor are vital tools for video makers like YouTubers or tutorial makers. One of the best video editing software is the Filmora screen recorder, and it lets you record any action occurring on your screen and edit and save it. This is the kind of software that many are using to make educational tutorial videos.

Introduction to Filmora screen recorder

The Wondershare Filmora screen recorder is currently one of the best screen recorders for pc . Other than screen recording, it offers many editing features that are easy to operate, making it extremely convenient and user-friendly video editing software. It also has webcam recording features, a system, and a microphone audio recorder. This comes in handy for many YouTubers and content creators as it enables them to record videogame gameplay, share tutorials, etc. You can also conveniently export the videos to online platforms like Vimeo, YouTube, and even other devices. This screen recorder is very advanced as it offers multiple features and options.

Downloading and installing the Filmora screen recorder

Downloading the Filmora screen recorder is very as you can find it on the official wondershare website. It is entirely free software with different versions available, which you can download with one click. The installation process is similarly convenient. First, you need to find the setup file in the Downloads folder. Launch the setup and install the program, and it’s ready to use. This is perhaps the most convenient screen recording software and video editor with easy installation and handling.

Making a tutorial video with Filmora screen recorder: how to screen record, and editing

There are many screen recorders for pc, but none are as convenient and user-friendly as the Filmora screen recorder. This video editing software is free, has different features, and is easy to record screens and edit videos.

- First, you need to open the software, fill feature mode, and click on the record menu. It will open a tab under “create a project,” where you need to click the PC screen to start recording. On the left, you will see a button named “auto reframe” that allows you to adjust how much of the screen you want to record. There are options like target window, custom, or full-screen recording.

- Clicking on the sound icon will redirect you to a panel that allows you to operate audio settings. You can click the microphone button to record voiceover or narration. You can also click on the speaker icon to enable or disable computer speaker recording during the screen recording session. You also have the flexibility to choose the saving destination of the audio files on different hard drives and folders. And from the Quality drop-down menu, you can also adjust the recording frame rate and set the audio recording quality.

- There are some other fascinating and handy options for making specific tutorial videos. You can mark the mouse checkbox, which shows in the recording when clicking the mouse. This is an excellent feature for visualizing your click to the audience when presenting a tutorial video.

- Finally, you need to click on the Rec button to start the screen recording session. This gives a 3-second countdown before the screen recording. Pressing F9 on the keyboard will stop the recording, and the file will be automatically opened in the Filmora video editor. Here you can edit the video before posting it on social media platforms.