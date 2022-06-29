Post covid, Teachers provide a safe and enriching school atmosphere

As we return to our lives in the new normal, students have slowly made their way back to school. Schools were once the epicenter of a child's daily life wherein they learned to socialize, and in the absence of the threat of COVID-19, one that they naturally integrated into. However, after two years of remaining indoors with close to no social interactions, they require time to adjust to this unexplored environment.

Children across the globe are showing symptoms of stress and trauma in post-pandemic times, though the degree of trauma experienced may vary depending on their developmental stage, and other external factors. Some symptoms are temporary, like increased episodes of crying (more while dropping children off at school), change in food or sleep patterns, nail-biting, thumb-sucking, displays of aggressive behavior, etc. These symptoms, if addressed correctly, can guide children to develop stability in their emotions, and learn to understand them better.

In the context of children going to school regularly, it is without a doubt that children look up to their teachers to guide and help them navigate their overwhelming thoughts and feelings outside of their homes. They play a big role in acting as a bridge to the outside world and are responsible for providing a safe space in the school to help the little ones deal with separation anxiety brought on by being away from their homes.